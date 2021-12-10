EDIN's Closing Performance To Take Place Tomorrow As Part Of The New York Theater Festival
Edin stars Hartley Erickson, Maxwell Charles Racine, H. Lynn Pai., and Marcos Luis.
After two successful performances at the Teatro Letea Theater, Edin will close for its third and final performance this Saturday, the 11th at 4:30 pm. Edin has run as part of the New York Theater Festival.
Written by Marcus Harmon and starring an ensemble cast, Edin tells the story of a family man with many skeletons in his closet. He must make a choice to either run from his truth or face it once and for all.
Edin stars Hartley Erickson, Maxwell Charles Racine, H. Lynn Pai., and Marcos Luis.
Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased below. 12/11/21 4:30 pm
For more information visit https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/edin/