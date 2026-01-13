Devon Loves Me! Productions To Present TIME TRAVEL POSTMAN Excerpt At The Tank NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Devon Loves ME! Productions, co-founded by Melissa Ingle and Sevrin Willinder, will present an excerpt from its Edinburgh Fringe Festival production Time Travel Postman on Thursday, January 15, at The Tank. The performance will take place as part of The Get Together, a three-day festival hosted by Producer Hub.

Willinder will perform the excerpt at 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. at The Get Together, which showcases work-in-progress presentations, excerpts, and full performances by artists from The Tank and Producer Hub communities.

Directed by Ingle, Time Travel Postman follows a clown who enlists the audience’s help to deliver letters across time and space while piecing together the defining moments of his own life. The interactive work premiered in New York City in 2025 before traveling to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Devon Loves ME! Productions is an experimental clown company known for devised, comedic, and physically driven theatre. The company is also behind Shakespeare Translate, a two-person performance created by running all 38 of Shakespeare’s plays through multiple rounds of online translation. That production previously played at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as well as at Vino Theatre and Caveat in New York City.

Founded in late 2023, Devon Loves ME! Productions focuses on collaborative storytelling and audience engagement, with an emphasis on humor, physicality, and emotional resonance.