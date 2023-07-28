Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT

This transformative theatrical experience will play the Edinburgh Festival Fringe prior to its New York debut.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT

In a world hungry for meaningful connections and thought-provoking experiences, Letta Neely's groundbreaking solo play, Pulling It All Into The Current, emerges as an undeniably vital contribution to the artistic landscape, seamlessly weaving the threads of queerness, Blackness, and consciousness.

Prepare to be transported on an emotional journey as Letta navigates the complexities of identity, self-discovery, redemption, and resilience. The spoken word takes center stage, transcending the conventional boundaries of storytelling, and becomes a powerful vehicle for introspection and empathy as a constellation of vibrant characters from teenagers to veterans, elders to addicts, queers to teachers, bring their unique perspectives, sharing profound insights into the human experience.

Introducing Adoara Brenda Wilkinson, whose spiritual quest takes center stage in a captivating transformation of her TED talk into a "QUINIFA Talk" infused with poetry and personal anecdotes. Meet Rhonda, a fifteen-year-old on a journey of self-discovery amidst a backdrop of painful experiences. Follow Chocolate Marsh, a recovering addict, as he embarks on a transformative path of healing and redemption. Join Laprecious, a teenage mother, as she navigates the delicate balance between her aspirations for her newborn daughter and protecting her from a harsh world.

Step into the vibrant world of Corner, a flamboyant artist whose creative expressions become a courageous voice of resistance against the encroachment of gentrification in his cherished neighborhood. Experience the poetic brilliance of Professor Crooked-Leg Boo, a street poet whose evocative songs shed light on the harsh realities of street life.

And finally, be inspired by Preacher, a beacon of hope in a world plagued by hardships, as he uplifts and motivates those around him with his unwavering faith and inspiring words straight from the Middle Passage.

"Letta's work is absolutely vital." Abe Rybeck, Founder and former Artistic Director of the acclaimed Theatre Offensive in Boston, recognizes the significance and impact of Letta Neely's artistic contributions.

Letta Neely, playwright, poet, and performer, stands as a beacon of creativity and activism, deeply committed to progressive, anti-racist, and queer liberation movements.

"I'm telling you!!! You do not want to miss it! Get the tickets!!!... Impressive, heart- wrenching. The writing and performance are award-worthy!" Porsha Olayiwola, City of Boston Poet Laureate, raves about Pulling It All Into The Current, encapsulating the impact of Letta Neely's work.

Pulling It All Into The Current invites members of the media, reviewers, and audiences to be part of a transformative artistic journey and be among the first to share this extraordinary theatrical gem with the world. United Solo Theatre Festival, September 26th at 7:00 pm. Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd St, New York. Tickets $45.



Recommended For You