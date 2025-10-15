 tracker
DYLAN’S MEETING Wins Week Two of SPF BOO 2025 Short Play Festival

The Players Theatre’s annual Halloween-themed short play festival continues this weekend with five new haunting one-acts.

By: Oct. 15, 2025
DYLAN’S MEETING Wins Week Two of SPF BOO 2025 Short Play Festival Image
Week Two of Be Bold! Productions’ 14th annual Players Theatre Short Play Festival: BOO ran last weekend at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street) in the West Village, captivating audiences with a new lineup of original 15-minute horror plays. Each weekend in October features a fresh slate of eerie stories written and performed by emerging artists.

Week Two Winner: DYLAN’S MEETING

The audience-selected winner for Week Two was DYLAN’S MEETING, written by Riley Fee and directed by Meghan Martin.

When new student Dylan begins exhibiting troubling behavior, a parent-teacher conference takes an unsettling turn. Teacher Mrs. Bennell (Veronica Murphy) quickly realizes that Dylan’s parents, Jenna (Hunter Corbett) and Trevor (Riley Fee), may be harboring a secret far darker than she imagined.

Additional Week Two Plays

The festival’s second weekend also featured four additional spine-tingling works:

  • MATTERS OF THE FLESH, written by Saturday Lawson and directed by Meghan Martin, follows a haunted house actor and a terrified guest whose unlikely connection turns unexpectedly macabre.

  • THE ESCAPE ARTIST, by Maisa Chiang, finds two men trapped at the bottom of a cave with a mysterious shared past.

  • GOING TO THE CHAPEL, by Susan Horowitz and directed by Nickolas The III, offers a supernatural twist on a sales pitch gone wrong.

  • WOO WOO, written by Charles Rix and directed by Joseph Fusco, blurs the line between paranoia and possession when a woman becomes convinced a strange black van hides a sinister secret.

Upcoming: Week Three of SPF BOO 2025

The Players Theatre BOO 2025 Short Play Festival continues this week with five new ghoulish plays premiering October 16–19:

  • SECONDHAND SOULS, by Angela Harrer (book) & Nomi Abadi (music & lyrics)

  • SKEPTIC GETS GHOSTED, by Michelle Giusto

  • TIL DEATH, by Ben Dworkin

  • EVENINGS, by Kathryn Loggins

  • WELCOME TO OUR EXORCISM, by Matthew Moore

Performances run Thursday through Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in The Players Theatre’s third-floor space at 115 MacDougal Street.



