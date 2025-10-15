DYLAN’S MEETING Wins Week Two of SPF BOO 2025 Short Play Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Week Two of Be Bold! Productions’ 14th annual Players Theatre Short Play Festival: BOO ran last weekend at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street) in the West Village, captivating audiences with a new lineup of original 15-minute horror plays. Each weekend in October features a fresh slate of eerie stories written and performed by emerging artists.

Week Two Winner: DYLAN’S MEETING

The audience-selected winner for Week Two was DYLAN’S MEETING, written by Riley Fee and directed by Meghan Martin.

When new student Dylan begins exhibiting troubling behavior, a parent-teacher conference takes an unsettling turn. Teacher Mrs. Bennell (Veronica Murphy) quickly realizes that Dylan’s parents, Jenna (Hunter Corbett) and Trevor (Riley Fee), may be harboring a secret far darker than she imagined.

Additional Week Two Plays

The festival’s second weekend also featured four additional spine-tingling works:

MATTERS OF THE FLESH, written by Saturday Lawson and directed by Meghan Martin, follows a haunted house actor and a terrified guest whose unlikely connection turns unexpectedly macabre.

THE ESCAPE ARTIST, by Maisa Chiang, finds two men trapped at the bottom of a cave with a mysterious shared past.

GOING TO THE CHAPEL, by Susan Horowitz and directed by Nickolas The III, offers a supernatural twist on a sales pitch gone wrong.

WOO WOO, written by Charles Rix and directed by Joseph Fusco, blurs the line between paranoia and possession when a woman becomes convinced a strange black van hides a sinister secret.

Upcoming: Week Three of SPF BOO 2025

The Players Theatre BOO 2025 Short Play Festival continues this week with five new ghoulish plays premiering October 16–19:

SECONDHAND SOULS, by Angela Harrer (book) & Nomi Abadi (music & lyrics)

SKEPTIC GETS GHOSTED, by Michelle Giusto

TIL DEATH, by Ben Dworkin

EVENINGS, by Kathryn Loggins

WELCOME TO OUR EXORCISM, by Matthew Moore

Performances run Thursday through Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in The Players Theatre’s third-floor space at 115 MacDougal Street.