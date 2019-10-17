DUCK Begins Performances Tonight, Opens October 24

IRT present the World Premiere of DUCK, a new American drama by Tom Block, founding producer of the International Human Rights Art Festival. Directed by Katrin Hilbe, previews begin October 17 at IRT Theater with opening night slated for Thursday, October 24.



Ex-CIA operative DUCK has reached the end of his rope and communicates mostly by quacking. After a downward emotional spiral, he finds himself on a park bench that happens to be the home of his older brother, Crumb, also ex-CIA, who has completely dropped out of society. When Abbie stumbles upon Duck in the park, she is tries to befriend him. Duck will only quack at her, but they can communicate using Crumb as an intermediary. Can Abbie save Duck from whatever internal war he is going through?



DUCK will star Michael Sean Cirelli (This Is Like That, The Spice of Life), Tom Paolino (Halycon Days, Tim Rice's From Here to Eternity), Kellye Rowland (We Were Children, Ready), Annemarie Hagenaars (Casablancabox), Mark Peters and Paula Rossman (Salt, Carolina Chickpea). The production will feature sets by Jefferson Ridenour, costumes by Cathy Small, lighting by Joyce Liao, sound by Andy Evan Cohen, fight management by Michael Hagins and stage management by Perri Sparano.



Tom Block is a playwright, author of five books and 25+ year visual artist and founding producer of the International Human Rights Art Festival (ihraf.org). His plays have been developed and produced at venues including Ensemble Studio Theater, HERE, Dixon Place, Urban Stages, IATI, Theater for the New City, IRT Theater, Theater at the 14th Street Y, Theater Row, Wild Project, A.R.T./NY and many others. He was the Founding Producer of the Amnesty International Human Rights Art Festival (2010), a Research Fellow at DePaul University (2010), LABA Fellow (NY, 2013-14), Hamiltonian Fellow (2008-09) and recipient of funding/support from more than a dozen foundations and organizations.He has exhibited his artwork and spoken about his ideas throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Turkey and the Middle East. For more info, visit www.tomblock.com.



Katrin Hilbe is a director of Liechtenstein-Kansas origin, working in the US and in Europe. Her production of R. Strauss' Salome for New Orleans Opera won "Best Opera Production", and her production of Julia Pascal's St. Joan won the Hilton Edwards Award for best direction and adaptation at the Dublin International Gay Theatre Festival. Katrin is a member of SDC, LPTW, TRU, DG and the Playwrights Directors Unit of The Actors Studio. Recent NYC directing credits includes Sam Graber's Shooter at TheaterLab; Dear Jane and In Bed with Roy Cohn by Joan Beber at Theatre Row; The Savannah Disputation by Evan Smith at the cell; and Buried in Time by Kristine Niven at Theater 54. For more info, visit www.Katrinhilbe.com.



IRT Theater is a grassroots laboratory for independent theater and performance in New York City, providing space and support to a new generation of artists. Tucked away in the old Archive Building in Greenwich Village, IRT's mission is to build a community of emerging and established artists by creating a home for the development and presentation of new work. For info visit www.irttheater.org.



This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Office of Councilmember Corey Johnson and The Nancy Quinn Fund, a project of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York)



DUCK runs October 17 - November 3, Wednesday - Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm with and additional performance Monday, October 28 at 8pm. (Note: No performance on Halloween, Oct. 31.) IRT Theater is located at 154 Christopher Street in Greenwich Village -- accessible from the PATH or 1 train to Christopher St, or the ABCDEFM trains to West 4th. Tickets are $20, available by calling 212-352-3101 or online at www.tomblock.com.





