DRACULA: AN ACT OF DESTRUCTION Comes to PFW Williams Theatre This Month

The second in a trilogy of devised theatre performances created and produced by the Purdue Fort Wayne Department of Theatre, Dracula: An Act of Destruction uses Bram Stoker's novel as a building block for scenes that focus on Count Dracula's essence and the seductive power of destruction that has fascinated millions around the world. The production will feature many of the well-known "inhabitants" of Dracula, other iconic vampires, and various characters from world mythology. The production includes 28 scenes and more than 300 light cues, presented during a fast-paced evening in the theatre.

However, a performance of devised theatre does beg the question - what exactly is devised theatre? Alumna Brittney Bressler, who has worked on this project since the beginning, is the perfect person to offer insight from her experience working on the play.

"Dracula: An Act of Destruction was created through a process known as "ensemble devising," when an ensemble collaborates to generate theatrical material, including text, movement, and design elements, to create an original work or adapt an existing play. This material is usually generated through exercises and improvisation. When an ensemble devises a production, in lieu of using an established script, they instead begin with an idea or source that sparks their imagination and work toward a collective vision in which all have an artistic voice," explained Bressler.

"The ensemble used Bram Stoker's Dracula as the primary source material while also exploring themes of fear, disease, and destruction. This production weaves together creative writing and poetry, music, choreography, design elements, and moments generated by members of the ensemble past and present," said Bressler, "Resulting in a collective collage that theatrically brings the story of Dracula and destruction to life on the stage."

If you missed the first installment, Frankenstein: An Act of Creation, you will not want to miss this exciting evening in the theatre. If you did see it, then you know what awaits with Dracula: An Act of Destruction.

Performances run April 22 - 29.

