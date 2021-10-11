DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE Headlines Emerging Artists New Work Series

Emerging Artists Theatre presents a workshop production of the new full length play Doris Day: My Secret Love by Paul Adams.

The limited run is directed by Melissa Attebery, with musical direction and arrangements by Ben Boecker. The production features Tiffan Borelli as Doris Day and Mike Spara as Les Brown.

Doris Day led a fascinating life that was fueled by both a drive to make people happy and a desire to find someone who truly cared for her. Her husbands dictated the terms and path of her career until finally she was able to realize that she could take back that control. Her voice and her lyrical stylings made her a unique and ever-present comfort to an America needing that winning smile and wholesomeness that were her trademarks. Featuring 13 of her most famous songs.

Tickets are $20 and are available at www.newworkseries.com. All performances take place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

In accordance with the CDC and the City of New York, to attend a performance at the New Work Series, audience members and performers must be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine and must show proof of vaccination along with a valid ID at their time of entry into the theatre. Masks are required for audience members while in the theatre.

Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT) New Works Series (NWS) began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous productions that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Edinburgh Fringe, Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. Paul Adams, Andrea Alton, and Vanessa Shealy serve as curators for the NWS series.