Culture Lab LIC & Little Clouds Present BIG FEELINGS, An Interactive Play For Children

Culture Lab LIC, in association with Little Clouds, brings back Big Feelings: an interactive play designed for children ages 6-10.

This unique theatrical production features puppetry and live music, aiming to create an intergenerational bridge while empowering children with long-term tools to spark meaningful dialogues about well-being, mental health, and emotions.

Performances are scheduled for March 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, and 23 at 4 PM at Culture Lab LIC at The Plaxall Gallery.

Alma is a little girl who had to leave the island where she was raised, a place filled with ancient myths and the soothing sounds of the ocean. Now living in a big city where she can't see the stars, she struggles to cope with overwhelming emotions - what she calls her "bad feelings."

One day, a quirky scientist Muppet named Smoll appears in the broken television in her attic. Smoll, an expert on feelings, wants to study Alma's emotions, as grown-ups don't seem to understand how kids feel. In return, he promises to take her out of the big city and show her the wonders of the universe.

Cast:

Lana Boy, Alice Lussiana Parente, Heloise Wilson, Juliana Suaide, and Logan Murray

Creative Team:

Director: Lana Boy

Playwright: Heloise Wilson

Executive Producers: Little Clouds, Alice Lussiana Parente, Heloise Wilson

Stage Manager: Logan Murray

Set Designer: Lana Boy

Music Composer: Axel Cormier Wilson

Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-feelings-tickets-1226552143479

Comments