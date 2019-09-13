CreArtBox Opens Season with Parhelion Trio

New York City-based performing arts organization CreArtBox and Parhelion Trio presents a new production titled "Bilitis" that includes the staging of Claude Debussy's Chansons de Bilitis, featuring actor Jacopo Rampini, a world premiere by Seong Ae Kim, and music by Philip Glass, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Camille Saint-Saëns.



The performance will take place at the Renee Weiler Concert Hall on October 5th as part of the CreArt Music Series. The series encourages the creation of new compositions of music, the performance of traditional music repertoire, and collaboration with other disciplines, providing creators and performers with a platform to work together and create, record, and present new works to the public. Since 2016, the series has programmed a total of 21 new compositions by composers such as Judd Greenstein, Sebastian Currier, Meredith Monk, Anna Clyne, Timo Andres, David Lang, Joshua Penman, Marcos Fernandez, Bryce Dessner, and Martin Bresnick.



Parhelion Trio will premiere a new piece by Seong Ae Kim, Korean-born composer and winner of the George R. Crooks Prize, the Dorr Diefendorf Award, and the Fellowship award from UMC. Recent projects of hers include #MeToo for bass clarinet and percussion commissioned and premiered by Ensemble Mise-en members Josh Perry and Vasko Dukovski, and Sound of Soundless for solo violin and string ensemble commissioned and premiered by violinist Eunmoo Heo and Ensemble PAN. a??



The program also features works by Debussy, Glass, Beethoven, and Saint-Saëns. Debussy's Chansons de Bilitis is a collection of songs considered to be some of the best examples of French text-setting, setting poems by poet and friend of Debussy Pierre Louÿs. This work will be presented as a theatrically staged production with projection featuring Italian and American actor, writer, and producer Jacopo Rampini. Rampini is known for his work in The World Wars (2014), Medici (2016), Brown Nation (2016), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2018), and Catch-22 (2019). The evening will also feature Glass' Music in a Similar Motion, Beethoven's Sonata in D Op. 6, and Saint-Saëns' Tarantelle.



The evening is co-presented with Parhelion Trio, a New York City-based ensemble dedicated to bringing virtuosic, robust, and impactful contemporary music to diverse audiences. The trio has collaborated in concert with and alongside members of Eighth Blackbird; violinists Eugene Drucker and Philip Setzer of the Emerson String Quartet; and composer singer-songwriter Shara Nova. Parhelion has worked with iconic American composers Jennifer Higdon, Paul Schoenfield, Derek Bermel and Nico Muhly.



Other highlights of the 2019 - 2020 CreArt Music Series include Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring, Maurice Ravel's Introduction and Allegro, Sebastian Currier's Remix, Johann Sebastian Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, and the world premieres of three newly commissioned pieces by Dai Wei, Evan O. Adams, and Brian Shank. The season also takes the ensemble on tour to Chicago, Boston, and Tokyo, along with residencies at Renee Weiler Concert Hall and the DiMenna Center and a full-stage production at The Tank Theatre in Manhattan. Featured artists include Parhelion Trio and Arte String Quartet.



Tickets are now on sale, starting at $25 at www.creartbox.nyc.





