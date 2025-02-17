Connor Delves Will Star as Cadel Evans in CADEL: LUNGS ON LEGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CADEL: Lungs on Legs is a new play set in motion by award winning Australian actor Connor Delves. Performed entirely on a bicycle, this one man show captures the drive and determination of Cadel Evans and explores his inspiring true story as the first Australian to win the Tour de France. Pedaling non-stop for a full hour, Delves immerses the audience in the highs and lows, heartaches and sacrifices of Cadel Evans' 2011 victory.

Cadel Evans himself has given his full support to the production, along with BMC, the bicycle company on which Evans rode to victory in the 2011 Tour. "When I was on the verge of first breaking into the international cycling arena, an experienced well known ex-pro said to me; "as a cyclist you are two things, a rider and, and actor. In a race, sometimes you have to act like you are feeling good when you are not, and other times you have to act like you are not feeling good, when you are." Twenty seven years later, I still clearly remember hearing these words. Now, thanks to Connor Delves, professional cycling is about to take the stage." - Cadel Evans.

Delves - whose father Gary raced alongside a young Cadel Evans - has a uniquely personal connection to the story that stems from growing up in his parents' bike shop in Australia, says, "This play feels like I'm coming home to my roots, and bringing the two major parts of my life - acting and sport - together."

CADEL: Lungs on Legs will workshop in New York City in February, ahead of its world premiere at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Scotland.

