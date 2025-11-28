Conch Shell Productions' New Works Fest To Return to HB Playwrights Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Conch Shell Productions will present the 5th Annual CSP New Works Fest, showcasing five new plays by Caribbean heritage artists. The festival will be held at HB Playwrights Theatre with the support of HB Studio and features the following productions:

PROGRAM A

Stand Right There and Perish or (May I Never Lose You) - Written by Petron Dee Brown (Bahamian heritage) | Directed by Aixa Kendrick

PROGRAM B

Dinner with Roxie - Written by Arthur W. French III (Barbadian/St. Vincentian heritage) | Directed by Danyé Evonne

• Weavers - Written by Joshua W. Josey (Bahamian/Dominican heritage) | Directed by Triza Cox

• The Game - Written and Directed by Jessica Betty (Jamaican heritage)

• Bammy an' Buxom - Written by Tyla Harris (Afro-Caribbean Latina heritage) | Co-directed by Tyla Harris and Toney Goins

Venue: HB Playwrights Theatre, 124 Bank St, NYC

Dates: Dec 4-6 | Tickets: $30

Info and Tickets: www.conchshellproductions.com