Conch Shell Productions And HB Studio To Present DINNER WITH ROXIE In CSP NEW WORKS FEST 2025

Conch Shell Productions, in partnership with HB Studio, will present DINNER WITH ROXIE as part of Program B of the CSP New Works Fest 2025. The new drama by Arthur W. French III will be performed on December 5 at 7 p.m. and December 6 at 5:30 p.m. at HB Playwrights Theatre, located at 124 Bank Street in New York City.

Directed by Danyé Evonne, the production will join the festival’s slate of works highlighting Caribbean Diaspora voices in contemporary theatre.

DINNER WITH ROXIE centers on a woman in the ten minutes before her execution, during which she asks to meet with a prison guard rather than her family. The conversation that follows moves through humor, faith, and reflection as the pair confront themes of domestic violence, guilt, and the possibility of redemption. French, a playwright of Barbadian and St. Vincent descent, has previously been featured in the Samuel French Off-Off-Broadway Festival and the Strawberry One-Act Festival, with his play Circuit Breakers earning awards recognition.

The production is directed by Evonne, an educator, SDC member, and Assistant Professor of Theatre Performance at Ithaca College. Her directing background includes work with True Colors Theatre Company and multiple academic institutions, informed by research that contributes to her forthcoming verbatim-theatre project American Promise.

Tickets for DINNER WITH ROXIE are $30 and available through Eventbrite at the link provided by the company. Performances will be held at HB Playwrights Theatre, 124 Bank Street, New York, NY.