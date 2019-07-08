Company XIV's Returns with QUEEN OF HEARTS
Join Company XIV this summer at their gorgeous new home, Theatre XIV (383 Troutman St. in Bushwick, Brooklyn), to experience their acclaimed world premiere of QUEEN OF HEARTS, conceived, choreographed and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Austin Mccormick.
Austin Mccormick invites you to fall down a Baroque burlesque rabbit hole as his extravagant troupe premieres QUEEN of HEARTS, inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Company XIV's reimagining includes live music, circus, opera, magic, dance, lavish design and imaginative cocktails inspired by your favorite characters. The XIV beauties will transport you to a decadent dreamworld replete with exotic curiosities and sensual strip-tease. Don't miss this one of a kind theatrical event sure to delight, amaze and titillate. The show contains partial nudity - 21 & over only.
The cast features LEXXE, Michael Cunio, Lilin Lace, Storm Marrero, Marcy Richardson, Ashley Dragon, Jacqui Dugal, Jourdan Epstein, Josh Hobbs, Nicholas Katen, Ross Katen, Youngsil Kim, Laszlo Major, Nolan McKew, Jacoby Pruitt, Ryan Redmond, Allison Schuster, Ian Spring and Sam Urdang.
The production team includes Zane Pihlstrom (Costume, Set & Prop Design), Jeanette Yew (Lighting Design), Sarah Cimino (Makeup Design), Sean Haggerty (Sound Engineer), Kristina Vnook (Production Stage Manager) and Allison Schuster (Rehearsal Director).
Performances are Thursdays - Sundays and select Wednesdays through August 18, 2019. For exact show times visit http://CompanyXIV.com. Tickets are $85 - $155, and VIP Couches for two people are $325 - $475. Purchase at http://CompanyXIV.com or by calling 1-866-811-4111. The running time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes with two entertainment-filled intermissions.
Company XIV fuses high and low-brow entertainment in sensual, decadent spectacles, reimagining classical ballets and fairy tales for contemporary audiences. For more info visit http://CompanyXIV.com, Like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Companyxiv, and follow on Instagram at @CompanyXIV (https://www.instagram.com/companyxiv).
Austin Mccormick (Founder and Artistic Director) created Company XIV in 2006 wowing critics and audiences alike with a unique blend of circus, Baroque dance, ballet, opera, live music and lavish design. His recent credits include choreography for the Metropolitan Opera's Rusalka and Samson et Dalila, Chicago Lyric Opera, Canadian Opera Company, The Juilliard School, Guggenheim Works in Process, Carnegie Hall's La Serenissima Festival, Gotham Chamber Opera, the Kennedy Center, Theater for a New Audience, Houston Grand Opera and Opera Columbus. He is a graduate of the Juilliard School and the Conservatory of Baroque Dance. The New York Times calls McCormick's work "inventive and brainy, a high-entertainment mix of music-hall, cabaret, theater and dance."