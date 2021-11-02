Columbia School Of The Arts Will Perform MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW This Month
Performances run November 17-20.
Columbia University School of the Arts is proud to present The MFA Acting Class of 2022 in their Acting Thesis production of MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW.
MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW will be presented at Lenfest Center for the Arts & a recording will become available on Broadway on Demand.
Olga, Masha, and Irina have HAD IT with life in the suburbs. Like, so boring. Halley Feiffer's outrageous, millennial adaptation for right now celebrates Chekhov's beloved classic Three Sisters with irreverence and savage comedy as we follow this dysfunctional family's journey through life's soaring highs and wrenching disappointments.
Performance Dates:
Wednesday, November 17 - 8:00PM EST
Thursday, November 18 - 8:00PM EST
Friday, November 19 - 8:00PM EST
Saturday, November 20 - 2:00PM & 8:00PM EST
Click here for tickets
Cast:
Julian Abelskamp
Michael Brannian
Sarah Chalfie
Charles Denton
Kristin Dodson
John-Henry Hirozawa
Michael Karadsheh
Josh Lak Kim
Emily Kleypas
Gülin Langbroek
Julian Shaheen
Merlixse Ventura
Production Team:
General Manager Anthony Louis Massa, Production Stage Manager Alison Savino, 1st Assistant Stage Manager Lila Mullins, 2nd Assistant Stage Manager Gianna Durante, Company Manager Zhiwei Ma, Scenic Designer Teresa Williams, Costume Designer Susanne Houstle, Lighting Designer Eric Norbury, Sound Designer Kimberly O'Laughlin, Props Designer Zach Marlin, Intimacy Director Jacqueline Holloway, Vocal Coach Liz Hayes.