Columbia School Of The Arts Will Perform MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW This Month

Columbia University School of the Arts is proud to present The MFA Acting Class of 2022 in their Acting Thesis production of MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW.



Olga, Masha, and Irina have HAD IT with life in the suburbs. Like, so boring. Halley Feiffer's outrageous, millennial adaptation for right now celebrates Chekhov's beloved classic Three Sisters with irreverence and savage comedy as we follow this dysfunctional family's journey through life's soaring highs and wrenching disappointments.

Performance Dates:

Wednesday, November 17 - 8:00PM EST

Thursday, November 18 - 8:00PM EST

Friday, November 19 - 8:00PM EST

Saturday, November 20 - 2:00PM & 8:00PM EST

Cast:

Julian Abelskamp

Michael Brannian

Sarah Chalfie

Charles Denton

Kristin Dodson

John-Henry Hirozawa

Michael Karadsheh

Josh Lak Kim

Emily Kleypas

Gülin Langbroek

Julian Shaheen

Merlixse Ventura

Production Team:

General Manager Anthony Louis Massa, Production Stage Manager Alison Savino, 1st Assistant Stage Manager Lila Mullins, 2nd Assistant Stage Manager Gianna Durante, Company Manager Zhiwei Ma, Scenic Designer Teresa Williams, Costume Designer Susanne Houstle, Lighting Designer Eric Norbury, Sound Designer Kimberly O'Laughlin, Props Designer Zach Marlin, Intimacy Director Jacqueline Holloway, Vocal Coach Liz Hayes.