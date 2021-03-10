Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab Presents Virtual Reading Of QUEEN Z By Michael A. Jones

While theatres across New York City remain closed, the Chain Theatre is continuing its commitment to developing new plays by diverse artists and underrepresented voices through a special live virtual reading of QUEEN Z.

The Chain has announced free Zoom readings of QUEEN Z by Michael A. Jones Saturday, March 20th @ 3pm and Sunday, March 21st @ 7PM. Tickets: https://www.chaintheatre.org/queen-z

QUEEN Z is a new original work by Michael A. Jones and is a part of the 2021 Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab. About the play: Zenobia is brought to the United States as an infant by her immigrant parents, who are in search of the American Dream. Sixteen years later, their journey has been met with unforeseen circumstances: trying to stay financially afloat while navigating norms in a new environment, fighting to maintain cultural traditions with a daughter who is now "Americanized," and considering to do the unthinkable to save themselves and their daughter.

These virtual readings are directed by Ella Jane New (Six Corners (Chain Theatre); Three Months With Pook (SOHO Playhouse). Starring: Kara Young* (All the Natalie Pormans (MCC); Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven (Atlantic Theatre) Charles Everett (Bull (CBS); FBI: Most Wanted (CBS),) Dianne Dixon (Echos of a Lost Son (North Shore TV); Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort (Off Broadway) Osondu Thambo (Rifikin on Rifkin (Oxygen Network); Diabolical (ID TV) James Duke Walker (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Studios); Diabolical (ID TV). *We wish to express our gratitude to the Performers Unions: Actors' Equity Association, American Guild of Musical Artists, American Guild of Variety Artists, SAG-AFTRA through Theatre Authority, Inc. for their cooperation in permitting the Artists to appear on this program.*

Playwright, Michael A. Jones is a writer and actor. Writing credits include the plays, Josh: The Black Babe Ruth, produced at Woodie King, Jr's New Federal Theatre, Hercules Didn't Wade in the Water, produced at Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company, It Takes a Village to Raise...Hell, produced by The Marian Holding Theatre and Angela's Justice, produced at Theater for the New City. Numerous screenplays written and was commissioned to write, The Skin I'm In, a play that has toured the N.Y. Public Schools.

Jones has performed in plays such as August Wilson's Women (AUDELCO AWARD), Fences (AUDELCO AWARD), Wild Children (written by Vincent Pastore of the HBO series The Sopranos), 365 Plays/365 Days, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Black Girl (with Katori Hall), and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. His films include, Family Matters, with Arthur French, No Tips; No Love, The Tom Doyle Players, and An Unremarkable Life, with Charles Dutton. https://www.michaelanthonyjones.com/

About the Lab: Chain Playwriting Lab is a highly collaborative process. All playwrights must be NYC based artists and part of an under-represented community. BIPOC, female identifying, LGBTQ, artists are highly encouraged to apply. Plays must be full length (70 pages or more) with all necessary rights provided by the playwright. The Lab is completely free to submit and participate.

Due to the current restrictions mandated by the government, all rehearsals and readings will take place virtually. The Chain Theatre is following all government mandates regarding Covid-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our artists and patrons is priority.