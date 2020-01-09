Casting Announced for CHASING THE RIVER At The Chain Theatre

CHAIN THEATRE has announced casting for the world premiere production of Jean Dobie Giebel's CHASING THE RIVER, directed by Ella Jane New.

The production stars Caroline Orlando as Beth, Robyne Parrish* (OBR: The Giant Hoax) as Margaret, Christina Elise Perry* (Keith Huff's Six Corners) as Kat, David Rey (Wait Until Dark) as Sam, Sara Thigpen* (NYIT Award Recipient - Outstanding Actress in a Featured Role) as Aunt Addie, David Wenzel (Film: Meet Joe Black OBR/Nat'l Tour: Hamlet) as Nathaniel. *Actor's performing courtesy of Actors' Equity. AEA approved showcase.

Recently released from prison, a young woman returns to her childhood home - the scene of the crime that put her away when she was just a teenager. Still entwined in the memories of her tumultuous youth, she struggles to break free and focus on her future. Chasing the River is about survival, second chances and learning to bet on yourself.

The production features scenic design by Raye Levine Spielberg and lighting design by Michael Abrams. Greg Russ is the sound designer and Nick Fondulis is the fight choreographer.

Tickets are $20 and are now available online at www.chaintheatre.org or by calling 1-866-811-4111.





