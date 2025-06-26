Cast Set for For Sophie McIntosh's ROAD KILLS With Good Apples Collective At Paradise Factory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Good Apples Collective and producer Ryan Duncan-Ayala has revealed the cast for their World Premiere of Road Kills by Sophie McIntosh (cunnicularii with Good Apples; macbitches at the Chain Theatre), directed by Nina Goodheart (cunnicularii and cityscrape with Good Apples) at Paradise Factory Theater, August 15-September 6.

What happens to the stains you can't get out? Road Kills follows Owen, a roadkill collector, and Jaki, a drunk driver stuck doing community service. As they traverse the highways of Wisconsin, they connect over their common ground as outsiders, challenge each other on issues of faith and family, and careen towards a collision that threatens to shatter them both. Sophie McIntosh's unflinching new play forces us to confront the long-lasting repercussions of abuse - and urges us not to look away.

The cast will feature D.B. Milliken* (cunnicularii with Good Apples), Mia Sinclair Jenness* (LES MISERABLES on Broadway; Arcane on Netflix) and Michael Lepore* (Sing Street on Broadway) with Understudy Nicholas Louis Turturro (A Brooklyn Dream).

The creative team will include Lighting Design by Paige Seber (Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre; Associate Designer on American Buffalo on Broadway), Props Design by Sean Frank (Teeth at New World Stages; Assistant Designer on Buena Vista Social Club at The Atlantic), Sound Design by Max Van (Bonefruit at Soho Playhouse), Costume Design by Saawan Tiwari (The Gospel According to Heather at Theater 555), Scenic Design by Charlotte Shi (Remorse, a Chinese Opera at Dixon Place, Associate Designer for Safety Not Guaranteed at BAM Harvey) with Associate Director Mia Fowler (member of Good Apples Collective's Apple Corps and the Mercury Store Acting Pool) and Intimacy Director Willow Funkhouser (When We Were Young and Unafraid at East Village Basement ).

*Actor appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

