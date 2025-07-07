Cast Set For Workshop Presentation of A MIST UPON THE WINDOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Casting has been announced for A MIST UPON THE WINDOW, a new play by Nick Rafello. A private industry workshop will be presented at Manocherian Mainstage at Milliron Studios in New York City on Thursday, July 10th. The cast features Susan Varon (Boardwalk Empire; Your Friends and Neighbors; Daredevil), Ilene Kristen (One Life to Live; Ryan's Hope; Grease), John Carhart (Law and Order; FBI Most Wanted), and Alexander Rios (Company; Drat! The Cat!). The production is directed by Joey Murray and stage managed by Debora Porazzi. Produced by Tony Award winning producer Judith Manocherian (Real Women Have Curves; Once on this Island) and presented by Streaming Musicals and Milliron Studios. Emily Esposito and Rider Q. Stanton round out the creative team.

SYNOPSIS:

After the sudden death of his father, Charlie, a tightly wound workaholic who schedules his feelings between text messages, suddenly finds himself playing nursemaid to his mother, Virginia. But this isn't your average aging parent. Virginia is a former pot-smoking hippie who once lived in the back of a VW van and still thinks bras are optional. As her mind begins to drift into the haze of dementia, Charlie does what he does best: pretends nothing's happening. But denial only goes so far. But it's not until a one-night stand and a flirtatious, truth-telling old woman interrupt his carefully controlled world that Charlie begins to understand what it means to live, to let go, and to love someone, especially as they fade.

CAST BIOS:

Susan Varon (Virginia) can be streamed currently in Your Friends and Neighbors as Pamela Levitt and is reprising her role as JOSIE in Marvel's Daredevil Born Again, the acclaimed reboot resurrected after a ten year hiatus. She is one of the Co-Creators and Original cast members of one of Off-B'way's longest running hits, Tony n' Tina's Wedding, creating Josie Vitale, Tina's Mother in NY, Los Angeles and Japan. She's performed at The Peccadillo Theatre, CSC, Playwright's Horizons, Theatre for the New City and HOME. She made her film debut as an extra in Scorsese's Raging Bull and then was cast as one of the iconic Mob wives in GOODFELLAS. Among her numerous television roles some favorites are Susie on Everybody Loves Raymond, Ma Loomis in Kaleidescope and The Madam on Boardwalk Empire. Susan is also a singer and has voiced two audiobooks, Joan Didion's The White Album and Erica Jong's Serenissima and is a proud member of AEA and Sag-Aftra.

Ilene Kristen (Cleo) Born in Brooklyn, Ilene has appeared on Broadway in the original companies of Henry, Sweet, Henry, Grease, and Mayor. TV sightings include Family, Third Watch, several Law and Orders, The Black Donnelly's, Deception, Unforgettable ,HBO's Show Me a Hero , The Sopranos , Another World, Loving and General Hospital. She is best known for Delia on Ryan's Hope and Roxy on One Life to Live for which she received two Emmy Nominations. Most recently seen at the Triad in Kip and Sylvia Tonight on D-Deck she is a long time member of Ensemble Studio Theatre. Ilene has shared her adventures in Grease: Tell Me More...Tell Me More and wrote the forward for the book Ryan's Hope: An Oral History. Her album of self-penned songs I'm Not Done With U Yet is available on Amazon and iTunes.

John Carhart (Charlie) is a New York-based theatre/film/tv/voiceover actor. His screen credits include Law and Order (NBC), FBI: Most Wanted (CBS), Nitecap (POP) and the indie features There's Nothing Out There, Windows on the World. On stage, he's appeared onstage at NYTW and Theatre for the New City in numerous productions. As a narrator, John has voiced audiobooks for HarperCollins and independent publishers on Audible.com.

Alexander Rios (Alex) Most recently seen in the Broadway National Tour of Company, Alexander is psyched to be a part of this exciting new play! Off-Broadway: Drat! The Cat! (J2 Spotlight) Pip's Island (Theatre Row), Hazing U (AMT Theatre). Regional: Frozen (La Mirada), Bonnie & Clyde (Pioneer Theatre), Funny Girl (MSMT), South Pacific (Fulton Theatre, MSMT), Cher Show (Gateway), Addams Family, Beautiful, State Fair (Arrow Rock). Much love to his Mama, Papa, Jenna, and his team for supporting him in the pursuit of his dreams! @alxndr.rios

Nick Rafello (Playwright) is an award-winning playwright for his hilarious and heartfelt one-man show, YEAH, THAT HAPPENED - a coming-of-age story about being the gayest kid in the neighborhood... and somehow the last to know. Two years later, Nick created a buzz again with his award-winning short-play, A MIST UPON THE WINDOW, now expanded into a full-length comedy/drama. Nick came to NYC in 1983 as a dancer. His stage credits include Broadway National Tours of A CHORUS LINE, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (starring Theodore Bikel), LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, and SWEET CHARITY (Dir./Chor. by Bob Fosse, and starring Donna McKechnie). Nick spent a handful of years doing stand-up comedy, proudly earning the title "The Gay Don Rickles." He studied improv at Groundlings-East, and performed in numerous sketch segments on Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

Judith Manocherian (Producer) Broadway: Real Women Have Curves, Swept Away, The Wiz, Pictures from Home, The Great Society, The Prom (Drama Desk), The Lifespan of a Fact, and Once on this Island (Tony). Off Broadway: N/A, Fern Hill and Smart Blonde. Film: "Coast," "A Call to Spy," and "No One Called Ahead" (Amazon Prime). Podcast: "Bite-Sized Broadway"/Spotify.

Joey Murray (Director) is a stage, music video, and creative director whose work has been seen internationally and on major stages throughout the United States. His work as a theatre director includes numerous productions Off-Broadway and at the New York Musical Festival (NYMF), including Illuminati Lizards from Outer Space at Signature Theatre and '68: A New American Musical on Theatre Row. Most recently, he directed the workshop production of Christmas Eve in Dikanka at Overtures New Musical Festival. Selected regional and touring credits include Hair (50th Anniversary Production); Cabaret; Godspell; Disney's Tarzan; Footloose; The Robber Bridegroom; The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Fordham University); regional tour and Queens Theatre premiere production of Polkadots: The Musical; The Broadway Dolls International Tour; Holidays at the Hard Rock!, (featuring Linda Eder) at Hard Rock Arena; and was the Associate Director for the Broadway-bound production of CAN-CAN at Paper Mill Playhouse. He served as Artistic Director at Jenny Wiley Theatre and Executive Creative Director at Element Music. In New York, he has directed and developed numerous plays and musicals at the New York Musical Festival (NYMF), New York Fringe Festival, HERE Arts Center, New York Theatre Barn, Joe's Pub, and provided the book for the Off-Broadway rock musical The Hole (Theatre at St. Clement's). Murray is a graduate of Catholic University and studied playwriting and directing at New York University and The Barrow Group. SDC. www.joeymurraycreative.com

Debora Porazzi (Stage Manager) is a veteran stage manager of 10 Broadway shows. She has also worked on 2 premiere events for ROYAL CARRIBEAN CRUISES, and a season with EUGENE O'NEILL PLAYWRIGHTS CONFERENCE. She was Production Stage Manager at the Philadelphia Theatre Company for A SMALL FIRE, starring Bebe Neuwirth and John Dossett. Most recently, she Stage Managed the re-opening of the AMERICAN YIDDISH THEATRE. Her numerous corporate and special events work include projects for Carnegie Hall, CLINTON GLOBAL INITIATIVE and, annually, for THE TONY AWARDS. She is proud to have regularly stage managed numerous benefits for THE ACTORS FUND, BROADWAY CARES/ EQUITY FIGHTS AIDS and Phyllis Newman'S WOMEN'S HEALTH INITIATIVE.