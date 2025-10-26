Cast Announced for Staged Reading of Riley (RJ) Payne's THE PIGEON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tank, a home for emerging artists, in collaboration with Turlington & Company are gearing up to present The Pigeon, a queer contemporary riff on Chekhov's The Seagull, as part of The Tank's Moonlight Series. Written and directed by Riley (RJ) Payne, this staged reading will take place on November 16 at 9:30 p.m. as part of The Tank's Moonlight Series.

Featuring an ensemble including Grace Petrillo, Jazmyn D. Boone, KP Sgarro, Shannon Stowe, Sam Turlington, Max Raymond, Regina Renée Russell, and Jett Roberts reading stage directions - this one-night-only presentation infuses these reimagined characters with life anew. Directed by Riley (RJ) Payne with Stage Management by Aubrey Mann and Lighting Design by Ben Demarest.

In the show, Constantine, a talented but green playwright, is thrown by a disastrous rehearsal that sends them spiraling into doubt about their work, their future, and their relationship with Nina. While their cohort struggles to find their footing and the administration means well, Constantine battles their demons - and their mother. Set in a cutthroat MFA Drama program in New York, The Pigeon throws a group of young artists into the deep end, begging the question, "can you be true to yourself while being true to your art or is it impossible to separate the art from the artist?"