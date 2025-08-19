Carrie's TOUCH to Hold Auditions for DINNER WITH THE YOUNGERS

The New York City performances will run October 23-26, 2025.
Carrie's TOUCH is casting for "Dinner with the Youngers," an innovative and emotionally charged theatrical experience reimagining pivotal scenes from Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin in the Sun." This special production, written by Tammie Denyse, Helen R. Terry, and Courtney Renee Cochran, blends the brilliance of Hansberry's original work with a fresh perspective that ignites dialogue on family, legacy, and healing.
The New York City performances will run October 23-26, 2025, offering audiences the chance to experience a familiar story told with boldness, brilliance, and heart. The Oakland, California production took place July 12 to a sold-out audience, and now the creative team is bringing its powerful storytelling coast to coast.
Roles: Walter Lee Younger, Ruth Younger, Beneatha Younger, Travis Younger
Type: Non-equity actors only
Audition Method: Self-tape submissions
Deadline: August 20, 2025, at 8:00 PM PST
Audition Form & Info: bit.ly/3GWQz36
Carrie's TOUCH, a nonprofit dedicated to providing culturally relevant support to African American women facing breast cancer, continues to use theater as a platform for empowerment, education, and community connection. "Dinner with the Youngers" invites actors and audiences alike to take a seat at the table and experience theater that matters.
Performance Dates & Location:
October 23-26, 2025
Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater
10 W 64th St
New York, NY 10023
For more information or to submit your audition, visit: bit.ly/3GWQz36. For more information about Carrie's TOUCH, go to carriestouch.org.
Videos