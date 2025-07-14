Carrie's TOUCH to Bring DINNER WITH THE YOUNGERS to the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Carrie's TOUCH, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting African American women affected by breast cancer, will present New York City debut of its stage production "Dinner with the Youngers." Inspired by scenes from Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin in the Sun," this intergenerational storytelling experience brings powerful themes of healing, legacy, and resilience to the stage at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater in October.

Performances will run from October 23 to October 26, 2025, with special VIP experiences available at select showings. The production offers a bold and culturally rich take on a classic American narrative, blending theatrical artistry with a mission to make herstory and heal families one generation at a time.

"Dinner with the Youngers" is not just a performance-it's a movement. Rev. Tammie Denyse, PhD, one of the show's performers, is using the power of storytelling to confront generational trauma, uplift the voices of Black women, and remind communities of the strength found in unity and love.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, October 23 at 7 PM

Friday, October 24 at 7 PM + VIP Experience

Saturday, October 25 at 2 PM / 7 PM + VIP Experience

Sunday, October 26 at 2 PM