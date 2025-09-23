Candace Bushnell to Perform at Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​Acclaimed novelist, “real life Carrie Bradshaw,”Candace Bushnell is bringing her one-woman show, True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City, to Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture on Friday, December 5, 2025 at 8:00PM.

Candace Bushnell is a best-selling novelist, TV producer, and, most recently, the star of her own one-woman show, the critically acclaimed True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City. Originally performed off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theater, the New York Times declared it a “critic's pick.” Bushnell has now performed an international version of the show in over ten countries, including South Africa, where the reviews proclaimed that Bushnell left the audience “mesmerized by her brilliant performance,” and the UK, where Bushnell performed to a sold-out crowd at the London Palladium. The Times of London choose True Tales as their must-see show of the week

Bushnell is famously the author of Sex and the City, published in 1996, the basis for the TV phenomenon Sex and the City, spawning six-seasons on HBO, two movies and the re-boot series And Just Like That. An acclaimed novelist, Bushnell is the international best-selling author of Four Blondes, Trading Up, Lipstick Jungle, One Fifth Avenue, and The Carrie Diaries. Lipstick Jungle and The Carrie Diaries each became network TV series (NBC and The CW) for two seasons.

Bushnell created Carrie Bradshaw as her alter-ego while writing Sex and the City because she didn't want her parents to know that she'd just been to a sex club. She often appears on TV, starting back in 1996, when she had her own reality show, Sex, Lives and Video Clips on VH1, where—sure enough—Bushnell and a co-host were required to go to sex clubs. She's appeared on dozens and dozens of chat shows, including Oprah and Charlie Rose and is currently scheduled to tour True Tales in Europe and the US in 2026.