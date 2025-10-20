CONSTELLATIONS Comes to Caveat Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The acclaimed play Constellations by Nick Payne will return to New York City for a one-night-only immersive performance, reimagined by Argentinian director Milagros Luis.

Set inside a bar, this revival transforms Payne's celebrated two-hander into an intimate experience. Within this vibrant setting, physicist Marianne and beekeeper Roland take us on an emotional journey through love, time, and the infinite possibilities of choice across the multiverse.

Originally staged as part of Fordham University's Fall 2024 Studio Season, the production quickly sold out all performances and filled every audition slot within 24 hours. The overwhelming response inspired producer Fabiola Santiago-Ruiz to bring the show back to life for a New York audience, with an eye toward a longer run in 2026.

The performance stars original Fordham cast members Alexa Smith as Marianne and Marco Lizarraga as Roland.

"The rhythm and repetition of the different versions of scenes had an effect on the human consequences, choices, outcomes, and relatability of human experiences. It resonated on a human level as well as on a more universal level, therefore apropos to the title Constellations, and connected how these human interactions are happening in multiple ways." - Dawn Saito, Acting Professor at Juilliard, Fordham, and NYU

The Open Industry Performance will take place at Caveat (21A Clinton St, New York, NY) on November 21 at 9:30 p.m. Because it's set in a bar, audience members are encouraged to arrive early, grab a bite, and get comfortable before the performance begins.

The Constellations team invites the community to support the show by attending, following on Instagram or contributing via GoFundMe Donations will help the team bring the project to its next stage in 2026.

For industry professionals or potential collaborators interested in joining as a producer, please contact constellations.newyorkcity@gmail.com