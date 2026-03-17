Chiara Ajkun's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Comes to NYC in April

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The Ajkun Ballet Company has announced the return of its celebrated production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, choreographed by the internationally distinguished Chiara Ajkun. Performed as a cornerstone of the “Original Art” collection, this immersive production will grace New York City stages this spring and summer, offering a visceral and contemporary interpretation of Shakespeare's classic tale.

Chiara Ajkun's A Midsummer Night's Dream is a vivid, one-act ballet that distills the whimsy and complexity of the Athenian forest into a high-energy performance. As part of the company's Face to Face Series, the production removes the traditional boundaries between artist and audience, placing viewers directly within the magical environment. The choreography emphases technical virtuosity and profound dramatic gravitas to tell a story of love, mischief, and transformation.

The production is a featured work within Dr. Ajkun's Original Art repertoire—a collection of over 50 ballets designed to modernize the classical landscape. By stripping away historical artifice and focusing on raw human emotion and athletic precision, the Original Art philosophy has made Dr. Ajkun's work a staple of international stages and digital platforms like the BBC and Netflix.

“This production is about the energy of the forest and the vulnerability of the characters,” says Dr. Chiara Ajkun, Artistic Director. “By bringing the audience into the performance space, we invite them to experience the transformative power of ballet in a way that is both personal and immediate.”

Performances run April 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, 2026 and August 8, 9, 14, 2026.