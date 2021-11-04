BroadwayMania Presents ALL TOGETHER NOW

BroadwayMania joins the thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by performing their own live-stream production of Music Theatre International's All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.

MTI's President and CEO, Drew Cohen stated, "MTI's All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world's most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre."

All Together Now! features a fantastic selection of songs from shows including Company, Sister Act, LES MISERABLES, Come From Away, Disney's Frozen, Hairspray, and many more!

Performances will take place on the following dates:

Nov 12, 2021 8:00 pm EST

Nov 13, 2021 2:00 pm EST

Nov 13, 2021 8:00 pm EST

Nov 14, 2021 2:00 pm EST

Nov 14, 2021 8:00 pm EST

Nov 15, 2021 8:00 pm EST

TICKETS HERE!