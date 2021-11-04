Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BroadwayMania Presents ALL TOGETHER NOW

pixeltracker

All Together Now! features a fantastic selection of songs from shows including Company, Sister Act, LES MISERABLES, Come From Away, Disney's Frozen, and more.

Nov. 4, 2021  

BroadwayMania Presents ALL TOGETHER NOW

BroadwayMania joins the thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by performing their own live-stream production of Music Theatre International's All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.

MTI's President and CEO, Drew Cohen stated, "MTI's All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world's most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre."

All Together Now! features a fantastic selection of songs from shows including Company, Sister Act, LES MISERABLES, Come From Away, Disney's Frozen, Hairspray, and many more!

Performances will take place on the following dates:

  • Nov 12, 2021 8:00 pm EST
  • Nov 13, 2021 2:00 pm EST
  • Nov 13, 2021 8:00 pm EST
  • Nov 14, 2021 2:00 pm EST
  • Nov 14, 2021 8:00 pm EST
  • Nov 15, 2021 8:00 pm EST

TICKETS HERE!


Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Scarf
Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Scarf
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory National Tour Tee
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory National Tour Tee
Anastasia Reusable Tote Bag
Anastasia Reusable Tote Bag

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Providence Performing Arts Center Adds New Seasonal Designs To eGift Card Collection
  • Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of THE PROM!
  • RI Foundation Offers $60,000 In Matching Grants To Help The Food Bank and Trinity Rep Recover From Pandemic
  • RISE To Present A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL!