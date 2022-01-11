Boundless Theatre Company To Receive $20,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

Boundless Theatre Company has been approved for a $20,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support Boundless en Español. This project is an annual program that produces professional theatre in the Spanish language. Boundless Theatre Company's project is among 1,248 projects across America totaling $28,840,000 that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from Boundless Theatre Company that help support the community's creative economy," said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. "Boundless Theatre Company in New York City is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts."

Boundless Theatre is a designer-led organization seeking to investigate, push and redefine the boundaries of theatrical storytelling. Spearheaded by women, Latinx theatre-makers and other theatre-makers of color, Boundless is committed to creating inquisitive and socially relevant theatre. Boundless operates simultaneously in New York City and Puerto Rico.

Boundless en Español is an annual program to create Spanish-language professional theatre. Previous Boundless en Español projects include Adíos, Flora by Jorge González and Tierra del fuego by Mario Diament.

Please note, there may be a delay in the distribution of some grant awards as the NEA and all of the federal government are operating under a continuing budget resolution which currently expires on February 18, 2022.

For more information on other projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.