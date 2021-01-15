Bindlestiff Family Cirkus Launches Season 3 Of Weekly Live Open Stage Show

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, a pillar of the circus community for 25 years, launches Season 3 of their popular Open Stage Variety Show - Quarantine Edition beginning Monday, January 25.

This weekly 90-minute non-stop variety show experience will run through early April featuring circus and variety artists from around the world. Each week you may see legendary magicians, jugglers, circus legends, trained rats, novelty musicians, aerial artists, wire walkers, sideshow performers, puppeteers, living cartoons, physical comedians, contortionists, performance artists, and more. In pandemic exile from its longtime home at NYC's Dixon Place Theater, the show is hosted by Keith "Bindlestiff" Nelson.

This ongoing Quarantine Edition deals with social distance and isolation head on. Using the tools of video conferencing, Bindlestiff's Open Stage brings each act live, from their own location, to the comfort of your own home.

Originally launched April 6, 2020, it began as a way to give performers in quarantine a chance to still do what they do best - entertain. Relying on donations from viewers, the show has also donated $40,000 to these performers who have largely been out of work for nearly a year. It has become an important source of income to help them pay some of their bills during these difficult times.

To date, the show has featured over 350 artists and 28 non-human performers including rats, cats, doves, dogs, horses and even a fish from 25 states and 10 nations! Season 3 promises to showcase dozens of new acts live under the virtual spotlight. Every week is a completely different live show and you never know who or what will show up to entertain you.

Join the vibrant, interactive, online community of viewers live, every Monday, for a night of unparalleled variety. In pre-pandemic times, these artists entertained you at fairs and festivals, in Cirque du Soleil and The Greatest Show On Earth; on Las Vegas and cruise ship stages, in Atlantic City, on the German Varieté circuit, and anywhere world-class artistry is showcased. Admission is by suggested donation, and all proceeds of the show are directly paid to the artists and technicians who make this possible.

Every Monday at 8 pm EDT. Live online facebook.com/Bindlestiff.Cirkus and youtube.com/bindlestiffcirkus.