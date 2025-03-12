Bear Kosik's GIRL BOY GIRL BOY GIRL to Premiere At New York City Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



bearly designed productions will present GIRL BOY GIRL BOY GIRL, written by Bear Kosik and directed by Erika Lupo, presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival April 11-19 at The Chain Studio.

Performing Friday, April 11 @ 6:15pm; Saturday, April 12 @ 7:15pm; Sunday, April 13 @ 3:55pm; Friday, April 18 @ 6:15pm; Saturday, April 19 @ 3:55pm. All performances will be streamed! Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc.

Ready for a game! Seeking five adults between 21 and 45 years old (inclusive) (yes, exclusive of younger and older adults) to participate in a Duck-Duck-Goose/Musical Chairs mash-up.

Winners given time to stimulate one another privately. Leave your inhibitions at home. Let's play! (Chairs and yoga mats provided.) The cast features Emily Glaser, Christopher Hanks, Sammy Rivas, Jessica Wang, and Juliet Wolfe with Jack Wooten and Zoé Zifer. The creative team includes graphic art by Steve Gilewski and music by Jodie Fox.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

Bear Kosik (Playwright) started his fourth career as a writer in June 2014. Ten plays of his have been produced. Bear is finishing two musicals: Queer Cowfolk; and Equally Supreme: The RBG Musical. He has written four novels and Remaking Democracy in America. His fiction, poetry, photo art, and essays have appeared in over 40 literary reviews and e-zines.

Erika Lupo (Director) is the founder and creative force behind Acting-A-Part, a children's theater company, and Enchanted Cottage Productions, a boutique production company. She has over 25 years' experience in the theater and film industries. Erika is also the creator and host of her podcast, Women in the Loop. She is the 2019 winner of Womanprenuer of the Year.

Comments