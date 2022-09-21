Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents 'Unavailable Memory: In Conversation With Cunningham & Cage' Next Month

Unavailable Memory: In Conversation with Cunningham & Cage is an evening of dance and music presenting Merce Cunningham's Totem Ancestor (1942) and Loops (1971) and six piano compositions by John Cage. Presented in conversation with these historic works will be new choreography by four students from The Juilliard School, developed with mentorship from Rashaun Mitchell, telemetries3, a new sound composition by John King made in response to Gordon Mumma's original score for Loops (1971), and the World Premiere of Tether by Bebe Miller Company. Co-Produced by The Merce Cunningham Trust, Unavailable Memory: In Conversation with Cunningham & Cage presents a multi-faceted conversation between music and dance, youth and maturity, and reconstruction and invention.

Unavailable Memory: In Conversation with Cunningham & Cage

October 27-29 at 7:30PM

Jerome Robbins Theater

Tickets: $25 at bacnyc.org

Running time: 60 minutes

Unavailable Memory: In Conversation with Cunningham & Cage was conceived and curated by Patricia Lent expressly for these performances at Baryshnikov Arts Center.