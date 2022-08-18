Baryshnikov Arts Center Announces Fall 2022 Season of Dance, Music, and Installation

Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) has announced the Fall 2022 season of dance, music, and installation presented in BAC's performance spaces, October 17-December 17. All tickets for BAC Presents events are on sale now at BACNYC.ORG.

The Fall 2022 season kicks off with four evenings of BAC Salon concerts: quartet collective Owls presents a program weaving together new compositions with original arrangements of music ranging from the 1700s to the 2010s (October 17 + 18); brass quartet The Westerlies presents a selection of traditional shape-note hymns alongside four World Premieres, one by each member of the ensemble, inspired by the musical properties of shape-note singing (October 19 + 20). The final music presentation of BAC Fall 2022 will be a one-night only piano concert on December 1 by celebrated pianist Boris Berman, performing two U.S. Premieres and three earlier works by prominent Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov, showcasing the evolution of Silvestrov's musical style from the 1960s to the present.

On October 27-29, in partnership with The Merce Cunningham Trust and The Juilliard School, BAC presents Unavailable Memory: In Conversation with Cunningham & Cage, a dance and music program presenting Cunningham's Totem Ancestor (1942) and Loops (1971), piano compositions by John Cage performed by Adam Tendler, a new sound composition by composer John King, new choreography by students from The Juilliard School, and a World Premiere by choreographer Bebe Miller. On November 17-19, lighting designer Jennifer Tipton will share an exhibit of light designed to show the relationship of the earth to the sun, tracing the origin and precarity of the sun's support of life, and exploring the visual archetypes of the seasons. Theater artist Ain Gordon and choreographer and dancer Liz Gerring will activate the installation. The final presentation of the season will be the World Premiere of Rivulets by choreographer Tere O'Connor (December 7-10, 14-17), his first major premiere in NYC since 2017.

Owls

October 17 + 18 at 7:30PM

Howard Gilman Performance Space

BAC Salon

Tickets: $20 at BACNYC.ORG

Running time: 65 Minutes



Known for their original, visceral, and personal performances, collective quartet Owls (violinist Alexi Kenney, violist Ayane Kozasa, cellist Gabriel Cabezas and cellist-composer Paul Wiancko) challenges the way meaningful concert experiences are conceived. Weaving together new compositions with original arrangements of music ranging from the 1700s to the 2010s, this program showcases Owls' distinctive instrumentation, allowing them to access beautiful and exhilarating new sound worlds.



Program:



Children's Song No. 12 (1984)

Chick Corea



Vox Petra (2018)

Paul Wiancko

Reqs (2015)

Franghiz Ali-Zadeh

Les Barricades MystÃ©rieuses (1717)

FranÃ§ois Couperin



Ricercar (2000)

Trollstilt (Monica Mugan and Dan Trueman)



When The Night (2018)

Paul Wiancko



Good Medicine (1986)

Terry Riley

The Westerlies

Taking Shape (World Premiere)

October 19 + 20 at 7:30PM

Howard Gilman Performance Space

BAC Salon

Tickets: $20 at BACNYC.ORG

Running time: 60 Minutes

The Westerlies have long been fascinated by the rich tradition of American shape-note music, a body of work written with a notation system designed to facilitate congregational and social singing. In the program, the ensemble presents a selection of traditional shape-note hymns alongside four World Premieres, one by each member of the ensemble, inspired by the musical properties of shape-note singing. With concert hall precision and folklike approachability, The Westerlies invite the listener into their musical world, cutting new trails across the vast expanse of the American musical landscape.

Selections to Include:

Robert Henry

Andy Clausen

Shape Note Songs:

Weeping Mary

Traditional

Louisiana

William Walker

Parting Friends

Arr. John G. McCurry

Four Original Compositions by The Westerlies

World Premieres Commissioned by BAC

Entr'acte

Caroline Shaw

Saro

Traditional

Unavailable Memory: In Conversation with Cunningham & Cage (World Premiere)

October 27-29 at 7:30PM

Jerome Robbins Theater

Tickets: $25 at bacnyc.org

Running time: 60 minutes

Unavailable Memory: In Conversation with Cunningham & Cage is an evening of dance and music presenting Totem Ancestor (1942) performed by Mac Twining and Loops (1971) performed by Molissa Fenley, Justin Lynch, and Chaery Moon, both by Merce Cunningham, and six piano compositions by John Cage performed by Adam Tendler. Presented in conversation with these historic works will be new choreography by four students from The Juilliard School, developed with mentorship from Rashaun Mitchell, telemetries, a new sound composition by John King made in response to Gordon Mumma's original score for Loops (1971), and the World Premiere of Tether by Bebe Miller, performed by Miller with Angie Hauser and Darrell Jones. Co-Produced by The Merce Cunningham Trust, Unavailable Memory: In Conversation with Cunningham & Cage presents a multi-faceted conversation between music and dance, youth and maturity, and reconstruction and invention.

Our Days and Night (World Premiere)

November 17-19 at 7:30PM

Jerome Robbins Theater

Tickets: $25 at bacnyc.org

Running time: 60 minutes

Illustrious lighting designer Jennifer Tipton will share an exhibit of light designed to show the relationship of the earth to the sun, tracing the origin and precarity of the sun's support of life, and exploring the visual archetypes of the seasons. Theater artist Ain Gordon and choreographer and dancer Liz Gerring will activate the installation. Space design by Michael Yeargan and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

Jennifer Tipton was the recipient of the 2019-20 Cage Cunningham Fellowship, an award established in 2015 for artists who demonstrate John Cage and Merce Cunningham's commitment to artistic innovation.

Boris Berman

Works by Valentin Silvestrov

December 1 at 7:30PM

Jerome Robbins Theater

Tickets: $25 at bacnyc.org

Running time: 60 minutes

Pianist Boris Berman shares a one-night-only concert of music by prominent Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov, whose music he has championed since the 1960s. This program presents a panorama of the evolution of Silvestrov's musical style, from the underground Soviet modernism of the post-Stalin USSR to his later works characterized by quiet and intense simplicity.

Program:

Triad (1961-1966)

Sonata No. 2 (1975)

Kitsch Music (1977)

Five Pieces op. 306 (2021) (U.S. Premiere)

Three Pieces, March 2022, Berlin (U.S. Premiere)

Tere O'Connor

Rivulets (World Premiere)

December 7-10, 14-17 at 7:30PM

Howard Gilman Performance Space

Tickets: $25 at bacnyc.org

Running time: 60 minutes

Over his 40-year career, Tere O'Connor's singular movement constructions have been driven by the expansiveness of the human mind. In Rivulets, O'Connor explores the qualitative spectrum posited by unison/non-unison coupling to locate alternative choreographic structures that celebrate the unruly nature of consciousness. Set to O'Connor's own original musical score, this World Premiere is created in collaboration with performers Leslie Cuyjet, Tess Dworman, Wendell Gray, Emma Judkins, Jordan Lloyd, Jordan Morley, Mac Twining, and Jessie Young. Lighting by Michael O'Connor.

Co-commissioned by Danspace Project.

Support provided by the Wexner Center for the Arts Performing Arts Residency Award, The Ohio State University.