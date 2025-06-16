BURNOUT KINGDOM to Make World Premiere at New York Theater Festival This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Burnout Kingdom, a new original musical set in the heart of New York’s 1980s punk scene, will make its world premiere at the New York Theater Festival this June. With performances on June 23 at 6:15 p.m., June 27 at 9:00 p.m., and June 29 at 3:00 p.m..

Set in 1984 New York City, Burnout Kingdom follows Danni, the volatile lead singer of a struggling punk band, whose onstage explosion sets off a chain of events that could make—or destroy—their shot at success. When a music industry agent takes interest in the band’s talent and dysfunction, the stakes suddenly skyrocket. The show delves into the fine line between authenticity and exploitation, and asks whether art can survive once it’s packaged for profit.

Featuring an original score by J. Paul Matheny, the musical draws on the eclectic energy of the new wave era, balancing jagged rock anthems with haunting moments of emotional clarity.

The cast includes Christine Dvorak, Victor Vazquez, Tehya Merritt, Avery Lauren Thomas, Nino Ruggeri, Donovan Fowler, and Ryan Orbe-Basch.

The production is directed by Lindsey Alterman, with choreography by Jennie Hughes and music direction by Clayton Matthews. The creative team also includes Sarah Evans (costume design), Parker Jenkins (lighting design), Kevin Alterman (sound design), and Alexia Minton (stage manager). The show is produced by J. Paul Matheny and Ash Marie Alina.

