BROADWAY IN LOVE Featuring Crystal Mckinsey Will Run In New York On February 6 At The Triad Theater 

Join Crystal McKinsey and her gal pals for a light-hearted evening celebrating Broadway's greatest love songs and stories. It is a one-night only performance on Feb. 6 at 7 PM at the Triad Theater, 158 W 72nd St.

Crystal McKinsey has headlined numerous NYC cabarets and performs both regionally and in NYC. Her favorite performances include: As You Like It, The King & I, Cinderella, The Fantastiks and Mary Poppins.

The night will also consist of all female performances from other professionals including: Cassidy Ross, Brynnly Bosworth, Katie Emery, Paige Butz, Meggan Herrod and more. The live band even includes a harpist!

Whether a hopeless romantic or an anti-valentine's advocate, you don't want to miss Crystal's take on what it means to be BROADWAY IN LOVE.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 at the door or online: https://bit.ly/37LC5f2





