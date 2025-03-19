BREAD OF LIFE Will Host ASL-Interpreted and Spanish-Translated Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inwood's UP Theater Company and Harlem's Inclusive Communication Services are teaming up to present an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, April 5 at 2:00 p.m., and simultaneous Spanish-translated performances on April 2 & 9 at 7:00 p.m. for the world premiere of Frank Pagliaro's "Bread of Life."

"Bread of Life" focuses on a family in Bethsaida, fractured by the Messianic message of a mysterious carpenter from Nazareth, and the fallout of fanaticism. The show is directed by Leslie Kincaid Burby and runs from March 26-April 12 at Fort Washington Collegiate Church, 729 W 181st St. New York, NY 10033.

Inclusive Communication Services is a Harlem-based, women-owned company committed to improving inclusion and equal-access by being an affordable, reliable, and quality resource for premium spoken and sign language interpreting.

Tickets are $25. $15 Seniors & students with valid ID, and are available now.

Fort Washington Collegiate Church, 729 W 181st St. New York, NY 10033

The "Bread of Life" company includes Jesse Castellanos*, Laura Fois*, Cameron Mark Russell, Miguel Reis, Nikaury Rodriguez*.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association / AEA approved showcase

