News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BREAD OF LIFE Will Host ASL-Interpreted and Spanish-Translated Performances

The show is directed by Leslie Kincaid Burby and runs from March 26-April 12 at Fort Washington Collegiate Church.

By: Mar. 19, 2025
BREAD OF LIFE Will Host ASL-Interpreted and Spanish-Translated Performances Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Inwood's UP Theater Company and Harlem's Inclusive Communication Services are teaming up to present an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, April 5 at 2:00 p.m., and simultaneous Spanish-translated performances on April 2 & 9 at 7:00 p.m. for the world premiere of Frank Pagliaro's "Bread of Life."

"Bread of Life" focuses on a family in Bethsaida, fractured by the Messianic message of a mysterious carpenter from Nazareth, and the fallout of fanaticism. The show is directed by Leslie Kincaid Burby and runs from March 26-April 12 at Fort Washington Collegiate Church, 729 W 181st St. New York, NY 10033.

Inclusive Communication Services is a Harlem-based, women-owned company committed to improving inclusion and equal-access by being an affordable, reliable, and quality resource for premium spoken and sign language interpreting.

Tickets are $25. $15 Seniors & students with valid ID, and are available now.

Fort Washington Collegiate Church, 729 W 181st St. New York, NY 10033

The "Bread of Life" company includes Jesse Castellanos*, Laura Fois*, Cameron Mark Russell, Miguel Reis, Nikaury Rodriguez*.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association / AEA approved showcase



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos