BLACKOUT COCKTAILS and More to Take Place in December at Wild Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



wild project has revealed the diverse slate of programming scheduled to be presented in their space this December. All events will take place at wild project. Tickets to all events are available for advance purchase at

BLACKOUT COCKTAILS

Presented by Thirdwing

November 25 - December 2 at 7pm

Jade, a talented mixologist, has been trying to make the bar she manages a more inclusive space. But all the groundwork goes out the window when the white liberal owner of the place ropes her into making drinks for his friend's wedding reception. The bride and groom are both Trump supporters. A sudden blackout hits NYC just in time for the arrival of the guests except for one... the groom. Blackout Cocktails asks what we owe each other, as friends, and as human beings in the "melting pot" of this country.

Written by Arif Silverman, directed by Cassia Thompson, and starring Breanna Cosette, Danielle Cohn, Nimo Gandhi, Cian Genarro, and Cameron Darwin Bossert.

ESPLASH

Presented by FuerzaFest and wild project present

December 4-5 at 7pm

A Queer Latinx Comedy in benefit of the Trans Justice Funding Project in partnership with National Queer Theater. ESPLASH is a short, bold, and hilarious piece about Sínse, a quirky non-binary Latine on a mission to overcome their biggest struggle: they can't squirt. Guided by friends and the divine wisdom of La Virgen de Guadalupe, Sínse navigates pleasure, pressure, and self-discovery - learning that letting go is harder than it seems, but liberation might be closer than they think. A celebration of queer bodies, pleasure, and the messy, beautiful journey toward self-acceptance. The event features an evening of laughter and queer joy, including a performance of the FuerzaFest award-winning play ESPLASH, and a special performance by Flower Tortilla and Audry Funk. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will be allocated to Trans Justice Funding.

Inspired by the screenplay from Valeria Avina, adapted to the stage and directed by Nicolle Márquez, co-directed by Laura Riveros-Sefair, featuring Valeria Avina (they/them), Rula A. Muñoz (she/her), Laura Meche (she/her), Zahydé Pietri (she/her), and Fernando Vieira with Choreography by Veralba Santa Torres, Puppet Design by Renée Lavalle, Costume Design by Andrea Villasuso, Lighting Design by Dalia Sevilla, and Set Design by Maya Ramdayal.

Chess Story

Presented by All You Can Eat Productions

December 11-14

Based on Stefan Zweig's haunting novella, The Royal Game, Chess Story is a one-man retelling of the Austrian author's famous last work. It follows a lawyer who is imprisoned by the Gestapo and, forced into isolation, clings to his sanity by playing endless games of chess in his mind - only to find himself slipping deeper and deeper into madness. Chess Story is about the little things that keep us alive and the life-saving power of our imagination.

Adapted for the stage by Roxy Arecco and Mario del Cubo, directed by Roxy Arecco, and starring Mario del Cubo.

Night Stories

Presented by Congress for Jewish Culture

December 17-January 11

NIGHT STORIES, comprising four tales of reanimation by Yiddish poet and resistance fighter Avrom Sutzkever, will be presented Off-Broadway direct from a South American tour through São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires.

When the sun sets, forgotten figures from the Holocaust emerge to invade the writer's dreams and even assault his waking moments, settling old scores and seeking absolution as they describe their destruction and share the terrible secrets of their survival, all in Sutzkever's haunting Yiddish with English supertitles. In Where the Stars Spend the Night, a survivor from the swamps begs the writer to forgive her for eating his soul. In A Child's Hands, from the coldest of clues - handprints on a windowpane - the poet deduces the last moments of an unknown child and his grandmother. Lupus, an old ghetto cyanide dealer, materializes from a mirror, demanding that the writer "unalive" him. And concluding the evening with a spirit of grace, Portrait in Blue Sweater, a Chanukah story, is the true account of a lost portrait of the poet painted by a murdered artist which reappears to the surprise of everyone but Marc Chagall. NIGHT STORIES is additionally unique in its being the only run of a Yiddish language production in New York's current season.

Written by Avrom Sutzkever, directed by Moshe Yassur with Beate Hein Bennett, featuring Shane Baker and Miryem-Khaye Seigel.