BIG FEELINGS, An Educational Play For Children, to be Presented At Culture Lab

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Culture Lab will present Big Feelings. Time to travel the universe and learn about emotions with Smoll. A Free interactive play for children 6-10. Performances will run Saturday, October 5th · 4 - 5pm; Sunday, October 6th 4-5pm; Saturday, October 12th 4-5 pm; and Sunday, October 13th 4-5pm.

The event will take place atCulture Lab LIC at The Plaxall Gallery.

Alma is a little girl who had to leave the island where she was raised, listening to ancient myths and the sound of the ocean. Now living in the big city where she can't see the stars, Alma struggles to cope and feels overwhelmed by "her bad feelings." One day, a scientist Muppet named Smoll shows up in the broken television in the attic. He has a message: He is an expert on feelings and wants to study Alma's because grown-ups don't know much about kids' feelings. In exchange, he will take her out of the Big City and show her the universe.

The Big Feelings experience aims to create an intergenerational bridge and empower elementary school children with the long-term tools they need to spark necessary dialogues about well-being, mental health, and feelings.

Comments