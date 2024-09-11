News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BIG FEELINGS, An Educational Play For Children, to be Presented At Culture Lab

Performances on October 5, 6, 12, and 13.

By: Sep. 11, 2024
BIG FEELINGS, An Educational Play For Children, to be Presented At Culture Lab Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Culture Lab will present Big Feelings. Time to travel the universe and learn about emotions with Smoll. A Free interactive play for children 6-10. Performances will run Saturday, October 5th · 4 - 5pm; Sunday, October 6th 4-5pm; Saturday, October 12th 4-5 pm; and Sunday, October 13th 4-5pm.

LATEST NEWS

Free Reading Of FROCI By Frank J. Avella to be Presented at The Tank
David Mills Brings STAY LOST to Pangea
HARRY REEMS GOES TO HOLLYWOOD Comes to Little Red Light Theatre
Toby Armour's MELTDOWN to Have World Premiere at Theater for the New City

The event will take place atCulture Lab LIC at The Plaxall Gallery.

Alma is a little girl who had to leave the island where she was raised, listening to ancient myths and the sound of the ocean. Now living in the big city where she can't see the stars, Alma struggles to cope and feels overwhelmed by "her bad feelings." One day, a scientist Muppet named Smoll shows up in the broken television in the attic. He has a message: He is an expert on feelings and wants to study Alma's because grown-ups don't know much about kids' feelings. In exchange, he will take her out of the Big City and show her the universe.

The Big Feelings experience aims to create an intergenerational bridge and empower elementary school children with the long-term tools they need to spark necessary dialogues about well-being, mental health, and feelings.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos