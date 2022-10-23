Australian Theatre Festival NYC Announces 2022 Season

Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves and Jillian Geurts have announced the Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2022 Season, showcasing Australian artists and stories in New York City.

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2022 Season will run November 16-19 at the Green Room 42 and Theaterlab, in New York City. The season will include a cabaret, 3 staged readings, an industry panel and a community party. Now in its third year, the festival showcases Australian artists & stories in New York City. Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves & Jillian Geurts are thrilled to welcome First Nations Australian arts leader Wesley Enoch to the festival this year, along with 2021 and 2022 New Play Award winners Lewis Treston & Melissa-Kelly Franklin.

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2022 Cabaret will return to The Green Room 42 after a sellout evening in the 2021 festival. It will include Australian music and performers, and open the festival on Wednesday November 16, at 7pm. Featuring Hannah Bailey, Hilary Cole, Connor Delves, Shaye Hopkins, Jamie Jackson, Gareth Keegan, Jennifer Reed & Adam Rennie.

Events at Theaterlab include:

"don't ask what the bird look like" by Hannah Belanszky

Directed by Wesley Enoch

Featuring Bronte Gosper

Thursday November 17, 7:30pm, TheaterLab (Staged Reading)

Joan needs her father. She hasn't seen him since he left her and her Mum when she was just a little girl. She wants answers, she wants history, she wants to know more about who she is.

"Paradise Lost" by Melissa-Kelly Franklin (2022 New Play Award Winner)

Directed by Benita de Wit

Featuring Bahar Beihaghi, Jillian Geurts, Brooke Henzell & Kathleen Simmonds

Friday November 18, 7:30pm, TheaterLab (Staged Reading)

A young Australian doctor begins her first rotation in an offshore detention centre on a remote Pacific island. Here she connects with an Iranian poet fleeing persecution, and finds her legal obligation to remain silent on the cruelty of the detention centre and her hippocratic oath increasingly in conflict.

"Hubris & Humiliation" by Lewis Treston (2021 New Play Award Winner)

Directed by Mark Barford

Featuring Brenton Cozier, Connor Delves, Sophie Hur, Jamie Jackson, Emilio Ramos, Kaye Tuckerman & Sarah Wrigley

Saturday November 19, 5pm, TheaterLab (Staged Reading)

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that when a single mother loses her home to a predatory cat fish, she must send her only gay son to Sydney to marry a rich. In this campy Jane Austen inspired odyssey, mediocre homosexual Elliott Delaney discovers that falling in love demands equal parts hubris and humiliation.

Industry Panel - Australian Playwrights Panel,

"Writing Australian stories for the global stage".

Saturday November 19, 3pm, TheaterLab

The ATF Community Party Hosted by America Josh!

The Sentry, Flatiron

Saturday November 19, 8pm onwards

Parched Hospitality Group

For tickets, visit: www.australiantheatrefestival.com/2022season

The Australian Theatre Festival is an annual celebration of Australian stories and artists in New York City. It aims to create opportunities for an exchange of culture through the presentation of diverse theatrical content. By showcasing Australian artists, the festival will cultivate their development on a global stage as well as connect Australians living in New York.

The Australian Theatre Festival 2022 Season will run November 16-19 in New York City, for more information visit: www.australiantheatrefestival.com