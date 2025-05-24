Audacious Owl Theatre Festival at The Chain Theatre as Part Of Factory Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Announcing the 1st annual Audacious Owl Theatre Festival this June 10-15! This festival is being hosted by Audacious Owl Productions, founded by Producer, Director and Playwright Bradly Valenzuela.

This festival was built on the premise of producing "bold work that investigates the nuances of what it means to be alive". Each evening has shows created by fantastic people with a wide variety of lived experiences all across the world to celebrate and create art.

Audacious Owl Theatre Festival will be held at the Chain Theatre 4th Floor (312 W 36th St. FL 4, New York, NY 10018) as a part of their "Factory Series". There will be 4 Programs in total, with each Program having 2-3 10-minute plays and 1 one-act play.

Program #1 will feature Bread by Daniel S. Park, Tv-time by Spencer Vicente Peterson, Venus in Transit by Adrianna Luna, and An Awareness of Eccentricity by Thomas Bradvica.

Program #2 will feature Mirexia by Erica Nicole Rothman, Steampunk Fantasy by Cáleb Koval and Samuel Havilland, To Be Loved is to Be Alive by Nia Abdullah, and RIP Jabari, you would've loved the Apple Dance by Arianna Wellmoney.

Program #3 will feature Get Well Soon by Joe Baldwin, The Eight Faces of Ellie Morrison by Sam Beeson, and Connoly by Stefan Diethelm.

Program #4 will feature Lemonade by Molly Kate Babos, Two Characters in Search of a 10 Minute Play by Jeffrey B. Fuerst, The War Between S. Tates by Jeffrey B. Fuerst, and The Elephant Lesson by Bradly Valenzuela.

