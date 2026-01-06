Atlas Shakespeare Company To Present RICHARD III

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Atlas Shakespeare Company will present Richard III, the final installment in its staging of Shakespeare’s Wars of the Roses cycle, for a limited Off-Off-Broadway run at Wild Project, located at 195 East 3rd Street in Manhattan. Performances will run February 17 through March 1.

Set in the aftermath of civil war, Richard III follows the rise of Richard, the youngest brother of King Edward, as he plots his ascent to the throne. The play traces Richard’s manipulation, violence, and political calculation as he eliminates rivals and family members alike in pursuit of power.

The production follows Atlas Shakespeare Company’s earlier presentations of the Henry VI trilogy and continues the company’s focus on full-text Shakespeare performed with classical staging. The production will be presented in period dress and will include live sword fighting.

Founded by Adriana Alter and Alexander Nero, Atlas Shakespeare Company produces Shakespeare’s plays with an emphasis on clear storytelling, historical context, and character-driven performance. The company’s work is designed to be accessible to both longtime Shakespeare audiences and first-time theatergoers.

TICKETS

Performances will take place at Wild Project, 195 East 3rd Street, New York City. Tickets for the February 17–March 1 engagement are available through Atlas Shakespeare Company.