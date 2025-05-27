Asylum NYC Presents Brand-New Late Night Writers Sketch Comedy Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Writers and producers at "The Daily Show", "The Tonight Show", and more of the best comedians in New York City will make up the group Time to Kill at Asylum NYC. Each performance is packed with sketches, musical numbers, celebrity impressions, and more! Time to Kill's show is like watching an episode of your favorite TV sketch show, but *live* in a theater...and much more unhinged.

If I Think You Should Leave's Tim Robinson had sextuplets, it would be the cast of "Time to Kill." One thing they all have in common? They KILL it onstage. Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show! is now the premiere sketch comedy residency at ASYLUM NYC.

Time to Kill was rec'd by Time Out NY as "one of the best things to do in NYC" and by the NY Times as "What to Do in NYC." Time to Kill's credits include: 2025 & 2024 SF SketchFest, 2025 DC SketchFest, 2024 & 2023 New York SketchFest (Headliner, NY Times Critics' Pick 2023), 2024 & 2023 New York Comedy Festival, 2024 Hudson Valley Comedy Festival 2024 (Headliner).

Members of Time to Kill performed their original sketches on NBC's comedy series Bring the Funny across several episodes with Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen, Amanda Seales, and Jeff Foxworthy.

This month stars America's sweethearts: Angela Batuure (UCB), Rachael Burke ("The Tonight Show"), J. Steven Madura (Cracked.com), Johnathan Ross (UCB), Lanee' Sanders (The Daily Show"), Julia Schroeder (Story Pirates), and Channing Tookes (The Armory)! Plus, stand-up from Joey Dardano and Rachel Coster! The group sells out every show in NYC and on tour, so get tickets before they're gone.

