Arnie Roman's New Musical SURVIVING THE ROSENTHALS to Premiere At Teatro Latea

Arnie Roman's new musical, Surviving The Rosenthals will make its world premiere in New York at Teatro Latea for three performances only: Tuesday, May 3 @ 9 PM; Wednesday, May 4 @ 6:30 PM; and Saturday, May 7 @ 4:30 PM. The theatre is located at 107 Suffolk St, New York City.

Songwriter Arnie Roman sports an impressive list of music industry icons that have recorded his songs: Billy Porter, Al Green, Celine Dion, and Cher to name a few. His songs have been on albums that have sold more than eighty million records and CDs world-wide, and boasted top-ten singles on Billboard's Pop, Country, R&B, and Dance charts. Now his new musical, Surviving the Rosenthals, premieres at downtown's cutting-edge venue, Teatro Latea this May.

SURVIVING THE ROSENTHALS introduces us to songwriter Sammy. Sensitive and creative but damaged by an overbearing and abusive father, Sammy enters therapy to understand his relationship with his girlfriend and his father, but more importantly to heal himself and break free of the childhood shackles that still stifle him as an adult. Surviving the Rosenthals takes a surreal and innovative twist as Sammy meets - Sammy! Adult Sam meets 10-year-old Sammy in a battle to save himself. Surviving the Rosenthals is not sappy. It provides real-world hope and outcomes and does it in 90 minutes!

Stunning music and clever plot twists take the audience on a journey into Sammy's psyche, thus providing a mirror into our own. Happy ending? Find out in May.

For more information visit: https://teatrolatea.org/