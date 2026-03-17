Midnight Radio Show Debuts DREAMCATS! at Gene Frankel Theatre

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Midnight Radio Show's (MRS) will present its new science-fiction fairy-tale shadow puppet musical, Dreamcats! The production runs April 23 - May 3 at The Gene Frankel Theatre and was written and directed by MRS founder Charlotte Lily Gaspard.

Dreamcats is a family-friendly show recommended for ages seven and up. In February, MRS had a critically acclaimed run of Mia M.I.A. at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, The Front Row Center praised the production "a wonderful theatrical sci fi collaboration of two-dimensional shadow puppets, three dimensional puppets, cinematic movement, dance, hip hop, and spoken word. It is a feast for the eyes."

ABOUT DREAMCATS!

Far away in a magical world where cats rule and study dreams, one very cool kitty named Puccini is about to have an incredible adventure! The Princess of these amazing Dreamcats is his very Best Friend, but what happens when Puccini realizes he loves the Princess and wants to marry her? Their King is very strict, and the rules of their land are already written. What will Puccini and his Princess do in a world that will not allow them to be together?

A story of friendship, forbidden love, courage, and whimsy, "Dreamcats!" is a delightful confection of music, performance, with intricate silhouettes and puppetry that takes the audience on a visual and poetic romp through a fantastical galaxy full of possibility.

The cast features Tau Bennett (Blue Bird), Maria Camia (King Marl), Charlotte Lily Gaspard (Princess), Justin Gordon (Puccini), and puppeteers Laurynn Starkey and Lana Tleimat.

Dreamcats! features original music composed by Sabrina Chap, Doc Frost, and Nebraska (FKA Jessie Davi). The creative/production team includes associate directors Cleopatra Boudreau and Malik Work, choreography by Emily Edwards, lead puppetry design by Charlotte Lily Gaspard, dramaturg Ash Winkfield, sound design by Sophie Yuqing Nie, and set design by Andrew Robinson.

Dreamcats! runs April 23 - May 3, with performances Thursday - Friday at 7pm, Saturdays at 5pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Running time: 60 minutes. Tickets are $22.83 (children), and $33.23 (general admission) and are available here. A limited number of early bird tickets are available for each performance for $28.03. The Gene Frankel Theatre is located at 24 Bond Street (Between Lafayette & Bowery), New York, NY 10012. Subways: 6 to Bleecker Street, B/D/F/M to Broadway/Lafayette.

Midnight Radio Show is a shadow puppet and science fiction fairytale theatre collective based out of Brooklyn, NYC. The company creates collaborative works headed up by creative director and "multi-faceted enchantress... the fanciful mastermind" Charlotte Lily Gaspard, joined by a diverse group of artists, musicians, actors and puppeteers. Featuring original songs and scores crafted by resident composers Nebraska (FKA Jessie Davis), Zera Bloom, Sabrina Chap, Doc Frost, and Malik Work, Midnight Radio Show is known for devising innovative avant-garde enchantments, infused with puppets, poetry, music and dance, for the stage and beyond. www.midnightradioshow.org