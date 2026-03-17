NYCTHE BEST WORST 10 MINUTE PLAYFEST Set For April At Caveat

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Amoeba Productions will present THE BEST WORST 10 MINUTE PLAYFEST on April 4, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at Caveat in Manhattan.

The festival will feature six original short plays developed by teams of emerging playwrights, directors, and actors. Each piece is inspired by a theatrical cliché, including prompts such as “Trapped!,” “Unnecessary Journey,” and “Mistaken Identity.”

More than 250 artists submitted to participate in the project. Selected participants were grouped into teams during an “Activation Night” on February 18, where they were assigned collaborators and a prompt to guide the development of their plays.

The playwrights include Josh Jordan, Han Morely, Nell Quinn-Gibney, MJ Farrell, Lydia Riess, Rozz Srabi, and Brody Rogers. Directors include Devon Kish, Katie Royse Ginther, Felisha Heng, Meg Mechelke, Miranda Paiz, Preston Mulligan, and Elora Yochum. The cast features Julian Levy, Theo Francis, Melanie Moreno, Mars Wardell, Eva Gozé, John-Luke Lindstrom, Chelsea Logan, Amanda Ribnick, Damon Evans, Kevin Ferguson, Jo Reilly, Savannah Walters, Lora Margerum, Kristen Whang, Janet Kilonzo, Curtis Howard, DeAundre Addison, Leonidus Gonzalez, and Gabrielle Veilleux.

Amoeba Productions is a New York-based organization focused on supporting early-career artists through new work development and performance opportunities.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place at Caveat, located at 21A Clinton Street in Manhattan. Tickets are available now.