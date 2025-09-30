 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Ariel Dorfman's PURGATORIO Is Coming To The NuBox This Weekend

Performances will take place on October 2nd, 3rd, 4th.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
Ariel Dorfman's PURGATORIO Is Coming To The NuBox This Weekend Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

This week, recent Stanford grad and independent producer Sierra Michelle is bringing Ariel Dorfman's Purgatorio to New York City at the John DeSotelle Acting Studio in The NuBox.

Purgatorio is set in a stark, empty room, where a man and a woman dissect one another, chasing forgiveness for their past unforgivable deeds. Using the power of Dorfman's language, the unnamed Man and Woman meet in a liminal space where their only chance of escape is hope: hope of forgiveness in the face of betrayal and the hope of finding redemption in the other.

In her producing debut, Sierra Michelle is working alongside Shayan Hooshmand (Director), Sebastian Blue Hochman (Sound Designer), WhimZee Hanna (Lighting Designer), Laila Ali-Diaz (Costume Designer), Norri Dupree (Crew), Izzy Ruiz (Graphic Designer), Sabrina Carlier (Intimacy Director), Ellie Houlihan (Movement Coordinator), and Elika D. Hashemi (Front of House).

Purgatorio will feature performances by Ethan Peña Mock (the Man) and Sierra Michelle (the Woman).

This production was made possible by the Stanford Rising Bird Fellowship program and financial supporters through BuyMeACoffee. This show is a direct result of their support and contributions.




Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Death Becomes Her
116 ratings

Death Becomes Her
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
74 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Aladdin
79 ratings

Aladdin
The Great Gatsby
85 ratings

The Great Gatsby

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos