Ariel Dorfman's PURGATORIO Is Coming To The NuBox This Weekend

This week, recent Stanford grad and independent producer Sierra Michelle is bringing Ariel Dorfman's Purgatorio to New York City at the John DeSotelle Acting Studio in The NuBox.

Purgatorio is set in a stark, empty room, where a man and a woman dissect one another, chasing forgiveness for their past unforgivable deeds. Using the power of Dorfman's language, the unnamed Man and Woman meet in a liminal space where their only chance of escape is hope: hope of forgiveness in the face of betrayal and the hope of finding redemption in the other.

In her producing debut, Sierra Michelle is working alongside Shayan Hooshmand (Director), Sebastian Blue Hochman (Sound Designer), WhimZee Hanna (Lighting Designer), Laila Ali-Diaz (Costume Designer), Norri Dupree (Crew), Izzy Ruiz (Graphic Designer), Sabrina Carlier (Intimacy Director), Ellie Houlihan (Movement Coordinator), and Elika D. Hashemi (Front of House).

Purgatorio will feature performances by Ethan Peña Mock (the Man) and Sierra Michelle (the Woman).

This production was made possible by the Stanford Rising Bird Fellowship program and financial supporters through BuyMeACoffee. This show is a direct result of their support and contributions.