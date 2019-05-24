Announcing the Fall Season of One of NYC's Top 5 Immersive Theatres

This Is Not A Theatre Company is flattered to be included in Jonathan Mandell's list of Top 5 Immersive Theatres in NYC doing "adventurous and groundbreaking work." We are right up there with some of our favorite colleagues - Punchdrunk, En Garde Arts, Third Rail, and Woodshed Collective -- and we couldn't be more proud.

We also want to help you plan your fall theatre-going by announcing our season:

Opening in September:

PLAY! an interactive homage to the importance of radical play for a healthy society by Charles Mee, Erin B Mee, Jonathan Matthews, and Ezra Brain. Come PLAY! with us on: September: 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 22, 26, 27, 28 and October: 3, 4, 5.

Opening in October:

A piece about Etiquette as both mode of consideration and tool of oppression. Our source material comes from Emily Post's Etiquette, The Lady's Guide To Perfect Gentility, Encounters With Police: The Black Man's Guide to Survival, the Playboy Bunny Employee Manual, and our experiences on the MTA - among other things. We will perform in a very exciting location that we must keep secret for the moment. Creative attire will be required, but fish forks are optional. RSVP regrets only. Conceived and directed by Erin B Mee; text by Jenny Lyn Bader, Colin Waitt, Emily Post, and others; created and performed by The Company: Ezra Brain, Richard McBride, Marisa LaRuffa, Caiti Lattimer, Amanda Thickpenny, Nicole Orabona; social media components by Andrew Wehnke.

In both fall and spring, we will host pop-up performances of Theatre In The Dark: Carpe Diem, a multi-sensory theatre piece with food that takes place entirely in the dark. Smell, taste, and touch your way through this nourishing ode to joy, and let it awaken your autonomous sensory meridian responses. Choreograph the Dance of Chocolate. Savor life. Carpe diem.



And don't forget: when your friends come to town and want to ride the Staten Island Ferry, they can experience Ferry Play at the same time!



Commuting on the 7 or N train? Liven up your ride with a play! Subway Plays is available for download on the app store. Commuting on the L? You have our sympathy.

www.thisisnotatheatrecompany.com





