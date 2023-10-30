Annette Berning Will Reprise Ariana Cooper In DUALITY at ART / NY in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater

The play tells the stories of past lives and how we navigate trauma when focusing on love.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Annette Berning, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will reprise the role as Ariana Cooper, the role she is currently playing in their production of Shadows, next year in the world premiere of Duality written by Anthony M. Laura.

Duality focuses on Camilla, who after experiencing the loss of the love of her life in her youth, connects with someone she believes is the soul of her lost love. The play tells the stories of past lives and how we navigate trauma when focusing on love.

Confirmed cast for the play includes Annie-Grace Payne (currently playing Kensley Coleman in Shadows), Olivia Haley Young, Candy Dato (reprising her role as Tabitha Baines from The Girl with the Red Hair) and Tierney Violet Joyce with more confirmations coming shortly. Casting is underway through casting director Caroline Sinclair.

Confirmed creative team includes Yang Yu (Lighting Design), Philip Lauto (Composer), Rose Hart (Songwriter), Skylar D'Andrea (Producer) and Richard Urquiza (Stage Manager).

Mr. Laura will direct the world premiere and produce under the Face to Face Films banner.

The show will premiere at ART / NY in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater.

More information can be found at Click Here




Recommended For You