Annabel McConnachie's ARCHIVE OF MY OWN Will Get Premiere Screening at the Hudson Guild Theater

Fans of innovative theater and quirky comedy alike are invited to experience the premiere screening of Archive of My Own, the critically acclaimed play by Annabel McConnachie. This screening, set for September 9th, offers a unique opportunity to see the recorded performance of the production that captivated audiences earlier this summer at the Hudson Guild Theater during the New York Theater Festival.

Originally performed on July 24th, 26th, and 27th, Archive of My Own garnered widespread acclaim for its clever writing and heartfelt exploration of fandom culture. The production was honored with prestigious awards at the New York Theater Festival Awards Ceremony on August 5th, taking home Best Production as well as Best Director for Zoé Zifer.

A coming-of-age story for the fanfic generation, Archive of My Own follows a young woman's journey as she navigates the complex and often hilarious contrast between the highly stylized love scenes of her fanfiction past and the unpredictable realities of real-life intimacy. The story unfolds through a series of verbatim excerpts from her own Glee fanfiction, blending humor and authenticity in a truly unique theatrical experience.

The cast features Annabel McConnachie as GIRL, Kevin Smith as BOY, alongside Nicole Lado, Isabel Vann, and Isabel Criado as the GIRLIE ENSEMBLE. Under the direction of Zoé Zifer, with stage management, lighting, and sound design by Chelsea Castro, the play offers a fresh voice that resonates with audiences both familiar and new to fanfiction culture.

The September 9th screening marks the first public opportunity to view the full recorded performance, with a direct link provided to attendees. This event promises to be a must-see for theater lovers, fanfic enthusiasts, and anyone curious about the collision of fantasy and reality in the digital age.

Tickets are free but limited. Interested attendees are encouraged to reserve their seats early.