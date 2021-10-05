Animal Engine Presents DARLINGS at Dixon Place

Animal Engine Theatre Company uses art-making as healing practice in free performance of Darlings at Dixon Place.

Mr. and Mrs. Darling's children are lost. By day they search for them through the rain-soaked streets of London; by night they tell tales of a place called 'Neverland,' where mermaids, pirates, and a flying boy all spell danger. Will this fantastical world consume them?

A re-imagining of "Peter Pan" from the perspective of the parents.

Darlings is a meditation on loss, grief and the healing process that occurs through the stories we tell: a playful re-imagining of J.M. Barrie's classic "Peter Pan" from the perspective of Mr. and Mrs. Darling, two parents struggling with the mysterious loss of their children.

This free performance is paired with a 20-minute post-play small group reflections led by experienced facilitators, as well as a lobby display highlighting the work and stories of creative arts therapists. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

The performance takes place on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 7:00pm.

A free performance that requires pre-registration. For tickets: http://dixonplace.org/performances/darlings/