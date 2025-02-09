Andre Wells' I HATE THE DEDHAM MALL Set For Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After premiering at Script Club's Places in 10 festival in September 2024, Andre Wells' I HATE THE DEDHAM MALL will bow at the Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival. The play examines the unspoken cultural attitudes that undergird our social interactions, through the lens of the playwright's native Massachusetts. Performances run Feb 14 @ 6:30pm, Feb 19 @ 8:30pm, and Feb 23 @ 2pm.

Erin has reluctantly returned to her hometown in suburban Massachusetts after enjoying the warmth and friendliness of California. When she meets Denise at the Dedham Mall, can she break through "Masshole" tradition to make a connection?

Written by Andre Wells and directed by Emily M. White, with original staging by Sivan Raz. Starring Kiera Mullany, Jen Pytlewski, and Sean Kelliher.

