All-Black Cast Leads HAIR In Concert at Stonewall Inn

Creating In Color Music in partnership with the Black Theatre Coalition will present a new concert series at the legendary Stonewall Inn. Following the sold out presentation of Hello Dolly! In Concert, the company's series will continue with a concert production of the music of Hair! Join in for iconic numbers such as Aquarius, Walking In Space, Let The Sunshine In, Good Morning Starshine, and the title number, Hair, performed by an all-Black cast in brand new arrangements that take these familiar tunes to new and surprising places. Hair In Concert will be presented on Monday, May 23rd at 7:00 PM upstairs at the Stonewall Inn (53 Christopher Street) with doors opening at 6:30. Tickets are $15 in advance and are available at https://hair.brownpapertickets.com. Seating will be strictly limited and any available tickets day-of will be $20 each. Two beverage minimum.

The cast of Hair in Concert includes Anna Anderson (Billie in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill and Armelia in Ain't Misbehaving at the Depot Theatre), LaDonna Burns (Caroline in Caroline or Change at the Astoria Performing Arts Center, Miss Minnie U/S in Grace the Musical at Ford's Theatre and the Season's of Love Soloist in the National Tour of Rent), Taylor Fagins (Writer of LIVING: A Now Musical, Singer/Songwriter of "we need more," and Contestant on American Idol 2022), Paula Galloway (Swing Off-Broadway's Sistas: The Musical, Berthe in Pippin for Harlem Repertory Theatre, and Beatrice in Much Ado About Noting for Hudson Shakespeare Company), Skylar Gamble (Dreamgirls at Mill Mountain Theatre, South Pacific at Arizona Broadway Theatre, and Hairspray at La Comedia Theatre), Hunter Hollingsworth-Harris (The Tinman in the Wiz for NY Black Arts Festival and Bill Muhammad in A Black Christmas Carol for Ujamaa Black American Theatre), Trisha Jeffrey (Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors (OBC), All Shook Up (OBC), Motown, and Rent), Taylor Pattie (Godspell with Backstage Theatre Company), Kwame Michael Remy (Lola in Kinky Boots for Diamond Head Theatre, Derrick in Members of the Choir Off-Broadway, and Contestant on America's Got Talent with JWIS), Jasmine Michelle Smith (National Tour of Dog Man: The Musical, Heather Duke in Heathers: the Musical at OSU Theatre), Jeffrey C. White (Tom Collins in Rent and Judas in Godspell for BPAC and television's Shades of Blue and Jessica Jones).

Hair in Concert will be directed by Amy Marie Haven (former Associate Artistic Director of San Francisco's African-American Shakespeare Company and current Producing Fellow at the Music Man on Broadway) and musically directed by John Bronston (former musical director of the North American tour of Hair and current Music Direction Fellow at Tina on Broadway). The Creating in Color Concert Series exists to produce concerts performed and helmed by Black artists using music from the American musical theatre canon regardless of whether it was written to be performed by Black artists. We aim to examine what has historically made things Black musicals and what Black musicals can look like in the future through works written to be performed by Black cast, shows historically performed by casts of color, and shows that historically excluded or segregated Black actors. In addition we hope to explore what the sound of Blackness can be on Broadway and beyond.