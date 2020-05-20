Alexandra Kumala Joins The Anthropologists As Creative Partner

Award-winning devised theatre company, The Anthropologists, expands its women-focused company to include performer Alexandra Kumala. A member of the acting ensemble for their new play, No Pants In Tucson, Kumala has now been named Creative Partner - Programming and Partnerships thanks to a grant from Dime Community Bank Fund administered by the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York.

Kumala, an NYC-based film and theatre actor and writer, first met Artistic Director Melissa Moschitto in 2019 at "Theater of Change," Columbia Law School's joint program with the Broadway Advocacy Coalition. This "first-of-its-kind" course brings together artists, community organizers and law students "to collaborate towards using theater to impact policy."

Moschitto shares: "Alexandra is a powerful combination of bold artistry, incisive thinking and a passion for using theatre to effect change. These qualities all resonate with The Anthropologists' work and mission so deeply. I knew she'd be an ideal collaborator and I'm so excited to put this shared training to work."

Kumala joined the acting ensemble of No Pants In Tucson in 2019. Helmed by Moschitto, the play is being crafted from actual U.S. state laws and the stories of hundreds of women who were arrested for wearing pants in the 19th & 20th centuries.

"Women in the United States are no longer jailed for wearing pants, but the oppression of women has certainly been built into the system our world currently runs on. It's this story that I find fascinating to explore with the team," Kumala says. "I'm deeply grateful to be working with an ensemble of brilliant artists who are finding the best in each other, even in a virtual rehearsal process."

In her new role, Kumala will be building connections with organizations to develop new partnerships and dynamic performance-related programming.

Formally trained in classical ballet, Alexandra Kumala spent her early childhood in Indonesia performing on stages across the capital city. A graduate of University of Washington (Seattle), she's now based in New York City. Selected credits include "The Skin Of Our Teeth" (Theatre For A New Audience), "A Modest Proposal" (Cherry Lane), and "Game On" (Comedy Dynamics). www.alexandrakumala.com

The Anthropologists' newest devised play, No Pants In Tucson, is a centuries-spanning absurdist comedy propelled by America's obsession with regulating the female body. Based on actual U.S. State Laws, this play builds on the company's canon of women-powered and empowered plays. Slated to premiere in 2021, No Pants In Tucson has been awarded an NYC Women's Fund grant and additional funding from the New York State Council on the Arts. www.theanthropologists.org/nopants

